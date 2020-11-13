Avon Provides Over 60,000 Toys to Children in Need

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avon has partnered with the Marine Toys for Tots program which collects new unwrapped toys and distributes those toys to less fortunate children during the holidays. This year Avon is a 5-Star National Corporate Sponsor and has donated over 60,000 toys to the well-respected charitable organization. The donation totals $2.4 million and will help bring joy and hope to many children this holiday.

"We are thrilled to partner with Toys for Tots and support this meaningful program to help provide comfort to children this holiday," said Avon CEO Paul Yi. "We know the pandemic has affected a lot of families this year. Hopefully Avon's donation can help make the holidays a little brighter for those who need it most."

"We're very fortunate to have Avon partnering with us this year," said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, the Vice President of Marketing and Development for the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "This has been an especially difficult year collecting toys in our 800+ communities amidst covid restrictions. Avon's generous donation will allow us to deliver hope and the magic of Christmas to thousands of less fortunate children who otherwise would have been forgotten."

Giving back serves at the forefront of Avon's core mission to make a beautiful impact in the world. In addition to Toys for Tots, Avon makes ongoing donations to its longtime partner, Feed the Children, to support millions of families in need. Over the last 16 years, Avon has donated over 17 million pounds of personal care and beauty products, clothing, shoes and home essentials. Avon has also contributed over $800 million to breast cancer causes and educated millions of women about breast health.

New Avon Company is the leading social selling beauty company in North America, with independent sales Representatives throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. Avon's portfolio includes award-winning skincare, color cosmetics, fragrance, personal care, and health and wellness products featuring brands such as ANEW, Skin So Soft, belif, CHI, and The Face Shop, as well as home essentials, fashion and accessories. Avon has a 135-year history of empowering women through economic opportunity, and supporting the causes that matter most to women. Avon philanthropy has contributed over $800 million to breast cancer and other important causes. Learn more about New Avon and its products at www.avon.com .

