Avon Reports First-Quarter 2018 Results

Jan Zijderveld, Avon CEO, said, "Avon's first-quarter results were unsatisfactory and do not represent the underlying potential of the business. During my first 90 days, I have been deeply engaged in a comprehensive review of the Company's operations, including on-the-ground visits to many of our top markets where I have met with many of our direct selling Representatives."



Zijderveld emphasized, "While we are focused on the formulation of Avon's longer-term plans, we are already implementing near-term fixes that support the success and satisfaction of our Representatives--starting with actions to improve service delivery. Our long-term mission is clear, to return Avon to a competitive market position, and we are moving with deliberate urgency to design our turnaround plan."

Highlights for First Quarter of 2018:

Total Revenue increased 5% to $1.4 billion , or 2% in constant dollars 1 , both including a 6% reporting benefit due to the impact of adopting the new revenue recognition standard required by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP")

, or 2% in constant dollars , both including a 6% reporting benefit due to the impact of adopting the new revenue recognition standard required by generally accepted accounting principles in ("GAAP") Active Representatives and Ending Representatives declined 4% and 1%, respectively, largely due to declines in Brazil

Operating Margin increased 100 bps to 3.2% and Adjusted 1 Operating Margin increased 100 bps to 4.0%, both including a benefit of 120 bps due to the impact of the new revenue recognition standard

Operating Margin increased 100 bps to 4.0%, both including a benefit of 120 bps due to the impact of the new revenue recognition standard Diluted Loss Per Share From Continuing Operations of $0.06 and Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share From Continuing Operations of $0.02 , both including a $0.03 benefit due to the impact of the new revenue recognition standard

During the first quarter, the Company adopted the new GAAP revenue recognition standard, which had a significant impact on the presentation of sales incentives and Representative fees and associated costs, primarily for brochures. The Company adopted the standard as a cumulative-effect adjustment as of January 1, 2018, therefore, comparative information for prior periods has not been restated. Where appropriate, the impact from adopting the new standard has been separately quantified in this release.

New Revenue Recognition Standard (Accounting Standards Codification Topic ("ASC" 606), Revenue from Contracts with Customers)

As further discussed in Avon's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, the Company adopted ASC 606, as a cumulative-effect adjustment to retained earnings, as of January 1, 2018. The impact of the cumulative-effect adjustment to the Company's Consolidated Balance Sheets is primarily driven by sales incentives and Representative fees and associated costs, primarily for brochures.

Historically, the cost of sales incentives was presented as other accrued liabilities and prepaid expenses and other and recognized in selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") over the period that the sales incentive was earned. Under the new standard, the portion of sales incentives or prospective discounts that are associated with a distinct performance obligation are initially deferred on the balance sheet and recognized in net sales and cost of sales when the performance obligation is satisfied.

Historically, brochure costs were initially deferred to prepaid expenses and other and charged to SG&A over the campaign length. Under the new standard, the revenue associated with brochures is recognized in other revenue when delivered to the Representative and the related cost is recognized in cost of sales, except in the case of costs for free brochures which are recognized in SG&A. In addition, other fees paid by Representatives to the Company for items such as late payments and payment processing are now reported as revenue, rather than as a reduction of SG&A. The other changes resulting from the new revenue recognition standard were not material.

The impact of the change in accounting for revenue recognition on first-quarter 2018 performance is summarized on pages 13-14 of this release.

First-Quarter 2018 Income Statement Review (compared with first-quarter 2017)

Total revenue for Avon Products, Inc. increased 5% to $1.4 billion , or 2% in constant dollars, both including a benefit of approximately 6% due to the impact of adopting the new revenue recognition standard.





for Avon Products, Inc. increased 5% to , or 2% in constant dollars, both including a benefit of approximately 6% due to the impact of adopting the new revenue recognition standard. Active Representatives declined 4% primarily due to decreases in South Latin America and North Latin America .





declined 4% primarily due to decreases in and . Average order in constant dollars increased 6%, including a benefit of approximately 6% due to the impact of adopting the new revenue recognition standard. Growth in South Latin America was offset by a declines in the other segments, primarily Europe , Middle East & Africa .





in constant dollars increased 6%, including a benefit of approximately 6% due to the impact of adopting the new revenue recognition standard. Growth in was offset by a declines in the other segments, primarily , & . Ending Representatives declined 1% primarily due to declines in South Latin America and North Latin America that were partially offset by growth in Europe , Middle East & Africa .





declined 1% primarily due to declines in and that were partially offset by growth in , & . Gross margin and Adjusted gross margin each decreased 280 basis points to 58.4%, including a decline of approximately 310 basis points due to the impact of adopting the new revenue recognition standard. The change in gross margin was primarily due to the favorable net impact of price/mix partially offset by higher supply chain costs.





and Adjusted gross margin each decreased 280 basis points to 58.4%, including a decline of approximately 310 basis points due to the impact of adopting the new revenue recognition standard. The change in gross margin was primarily due to the favorable net impact of price/mix partially offset by higher supply chain costs. Operating margin was 3.2% in the quarter, up 100 basis points, while Adjusted operating margin was 4.0%, up 100 basis points, both including a benefit of approximately 120 basis points due to the implementation of the new revenue recognition standard. The operating margin and Adjusted operating margin year-over-year comparisons were both unfavorably impacted by higher Representative, sales leader and field expense, partially offset by lower bad debt expense, primarily in Brazil .





was 3.2% in the quarter, up 100 basis points, while Adjusted operating margin was 4.0%, up 100 basis points, both including a benefit of approximately 120 basis points due to the implementation of the new revenue recognition standard. The operating margin and Adjusted operating margin year-over-year comparisons were both unfavorably impacted by higher Representative, sales leader and field expense, partially offset by lower bad debt expense, primarily in . The provision for income taxes was $32 million , compared with $30 million for first-quarter 2017. On an Adjusted basis, the provision for income taxes was $24 million , compared with $31 million for first-quarter 2017.





was , compared with for first-quarter 2017. On an Adjusted basis, the provision for income taxes was , compared with for first-quarter 2017. Net loss was $21 million , or $0.06 per diluted share, including a benefit of $0.03 per diluted share due to the impact of the new revenue recognition standard, compared with a loss of $37 million , or $0.10 per diluted share, for first-quarter 2017. Adjusted net loss was $3 million , or $0.02 per diluted share, including a benefit of $0.03 per diluted share due to the impact of the new revenue recognition standard, compared with a loss of $28 million , or $0.07 per diluted share, for first-quarter 2017.

Adjustments to First-Quarter 2018 GAAP Results to Arrive at Adjusted Results

During the first quarter of 2018, the following adjustments were made to GAAP results to arrive at Adjusted results and, in total, reduced Diluted loss per share by approximately $0.04:

The Company recorded costs to implement ("CTI") restructuring within operating profit of approximately $11 million before tax (approximately $9 million after tax), primarily related to the Transformation Plan.





before tax (approximately after tax), primarily related to the Transformation Plan. The Company recorded one-time tax reserves of approximately $9 million associated with its uncertain tax positions.

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018































SEGMENT RESULTS





























($ in millions)















Average













Revenue

Active

Order

Units

Price/

Ending

US$

C$

Representatives

C$

Sold

Mix C$

Representatives Revenue & Drivers



% var.

vs 1Q17

% var.

vs 1Q17

% var.

vs 1Q17

% var.

vs 1Q17

% var.

vs 1Q17

% var.

vs 1Q17

% var.

vs 1Q17































Europe, Middle East &

Africa $ 568.4



12 %

2 %

(1) %

3 %

1 %

1 %

3 % South Latin America 497.1



—



4



(6)



10



(5)



9



(3)

North Latin America 195.6



1



(3)



(6)



3



(10)



7



(5)

Asia Pacific 111.4



(2)



(3)



(1)



(2)



(5)



2



(2)

Total from reportable

segments 1,372.5



5



2



(4)



6



(3)



5



(1)

Other operating

segments and

business activities 21.0



6



4



(5)



9



41



(37)



(5)

Total Avon $ 1,393.5



5 %

2 %

(4) %

6 %

(3) %

5 %

(1) %

Operating Profit/Margin

2018 Operating

Profit US$

2018 Operating

Margin US$

Change in

US$ vs

1Q17

Change in

C$ vs

1Q17

















Segment profit/margin















Europe, Middle East & Africa

$ 74.4



13.1 %

(140) bps

(170) bps South Latin America

27.2



5.5



280

290 North Latin America

20.8



10.6



(50)

(60) Asia Pacific

10.4



9.3



(240)

(170) Total from reportable segments

132.8



9.7



40

10 Other operating segments and business

activities

2.2













Unallocated global expenses

(79.2)













CTI restructuring initiatives

(10.9)













Total Avon

$ 44.9



3.2 %

100 bps

60 bps



















Other operating segments and business activities include revenue from the sale of products to New Avon LLC since the separation of the Company's North America business into New Avon LLC on March 1, 2016 and ongoing royalties from the licensing of the Company's name and products. Other operating segments and business activities also include the business results for Australia and New Zealand, which the Company announced it would exit in 2018.

First-Quarter 2018 Segment Review (compared with first-quarter 2017)

With regards to the discussion below on segment revenue, the difference between the reported and constant-dollar revenue growth is the estimated impact of foreign currency translation.

Total Reportable Segment revenue increased 5% to $1.4 billion, or 2% in constant dollars, both including a benefit of approximately 6% due to the impact of adopting the new revenue recognition standard. Revenue and constant-dollar revenue were impacted by declines in Active Representatives, primarily in Brazil and Mexico. The Company experienced continued variability with challenges in key markets, particularly Brazil.

Europe , Middle East & Africa revenue was up 12%, or 2% in constant dollars, both including a benefit of approximately 5% due to the impact of adopting the new revenue recognition standard. Revenue and constant-dollar revenue were negatively impacted by a decrease in Active Representatives and lower average order.

revenue was up 12%, or 2% in constant dollars, both including a benefit of approximately 5% due to the impact of adopting the new revenue recognition standard. Revenue and constant-dollar revenue were negatively impacted by a decrease in Active Representatives and lower average order. Russia revenue was up 9%, or 4% in constant dollars, both including a benefit of approximately 8% due to the impact of adopting the new revenue recognition standard. Revenue and constant-dollar revenue were negatively impacted by lower average order and a decrease in Active Representatives.

revenue was up 9%, or 4% in constant dollars, both including a benefit of approximately 8% due to the impact of adopting the new revenue recognition standard. Revenue and constant-dollar revenue were negatively impacted by lower average order and a decrease in Active Representatives.

U.K. revenue was up 1%, or down 9% in constant dollars, both including a benefit of approximately 5% due to the impact of adopting the new revenue recognition standard. Revenue and constant-dollar revenue were negatively impacted by a decrease in Active Representatives.





revenue was up 1%, or down 9% in constant dollars, both including a benefit of approximately 5% due to the impact of adopting the new revenue recognition standard. Revenue and constant-dollar revenue were negatively impacted by a decrease in Active Representatives. South Latin America revenue was relatively unchanged, or up 4% in constant dollars, both including a benefit of approximately 9% due to the impact of adopting the new revenue recognition standard. Revenue and constant-dollar revenue were negatively impacted by a decrease in Active Representatives. Revenue and constant-dollar revenue were primarily impacted by a decline in Brazil , partially offset by growth in Argentina , driven by inflationary pricing.

revenue was relatively unchanged, or up 4% in constant dollars, both including a benefit of approximately 9% due to the impact of adopting the new revenue recognition standard. Revenue and constant-dollar revenue were negatively impacted by a decrease in Active Representatives. Revenue and constant-dollar revenue were primarily impacted by a decline in , partially offset by growth in , driven by inflationary pricing. Brazil revenue was down 4%, or 1% in constant dollars, both including a benefit of approximately 11% due to the impact of adopting the new revenue recognition standard. Revenue and constant-dollar revenue were negatively impacted by a decrease in Active Representatives, as well as lower average order.





revenue was down 4%, or 1% in constant dollars, both including a benefit of approximately 11% due to the impact of adopting the new revenue recognition standard. Revenue and constant-dollar revenue were negatively impacted by a decrease in Active Representatives, as well as lower average order. North Latin America revenue was up 1%, or down 3% in constant dollars, both including a benefit of approximately 5% due to the impact of adopting the new revenue recognition standard. Revenue and constant-dollar revenue were negatively impacted by a decrease in Active Representatives and, to a lesser extent, by lower average order.

revenue was up 1%, or down 3% in constant dollars, both including a benefit of approximately 5% due to the impact of adopting the new revenue recognition standard. Revenue and constant-dollar revenue were negatively impacted by a decrease in Active Representatives and, to a lesser extent, by lower average order. Mexico revenue was up 6%, or down 1% in constant dollars, both including a benefit of approximately 5% due to the impact of adopting the new revenue recognition standard. Revenue and constant-dollar revenue were negatively impacted by a decrease in Active Representatives.





revenue was up 6%, or down 1% in constant dollars, both including a benefit of approximately 5% due to the impact of adopting the new revenue recognition standard. Revenue and constant-dollar revenue were negatively impacted by a decrease in Active Representatives. Asia Pacific revenue was down 2%, or 3% in constant dollars, both including a decline of 1% due to the impact of adopting the new revenue recognition standard. Revenue and constant-dollar revenue were negatively impacted by a decrease in Active Representatives, most significantly in Malaysia , as well as lower average order.

revenue was down 2%, or 3% in constant dollars, both including a decline of 1% due to the impact of adopting the new revenue recognition standard. Revenue and constant-dollar revenue were negatively impacted by a decrease in Active Representatives, most significantly in , as well as lower average order. Philippines revenue was down 5%, or 2% in constant dollars, both including a benefit of approximately 1% due to the impact of adopting the new revenue recognition standard. Revenue and constant-dollar revenue were negatively impacted by lower average order, partially offset by an increase in Active Representatives.

First-Quarter 2018 Cash Flow Review (compared with first-quarter 2017)

Net cash used by operating activities of continuing operations was $96 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 , compared with $80 million in the same period in 2017. The approximate $16 million increase to net cash used by continuing operating activities was primarily due to an increase in working capital, most significantly from higher inventory levels.

was for the three months ended , compared with in the same period in 2017. The approximate increase to net cash used by continuing operating activities was primarily due to an increase in working capital, most significantly from higher inventory levels. Net cash used by investing activities of continuing operations was $27 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 , compared with $22 million in the same period in 2017. The approximate $5 increase to net cash used by continuing investing activities was primarily due to higher capital expenditures.

was for the three months ended , compared with in the same period in 2017. The approximate increase to net cash used by continuing investing activities was primarily due to higher capital expenditures. Net cash provided by financing activities of continuing operations was less than $1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 , compared with net cash used by financing activities of continuing operations of $5 million in the same period in 2017. The approximate $6 million benefit to net cash provided (used) by continuing financing activities was primarily due to lower repurchases of common stock relating to employee stock compensation.

Footnotes

1 "Adjusted" items refer to financial measures that are derived from measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, but which have been adjusted to exclude certain items. Other Adjusted financial measures that the Company refers to include constant dollar ("C$") items. All of these adjusted items are Non-GAAP financial measures as described below under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." These Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Company's "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" description at the end of this release and the reconciliations the Company provides of these Non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures.

AVON PRODUCTS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

Percent



March 31

Change



2018

2017



Net sales

$ 1,309.6



$ 1,298.1



1 % Other revenue

83.9



35.0





Total revenue

1,393.5



1,333.1



5 % Cost of sales

579.7



517.1





Selling, general and administrative expenses

768.9



786.2





Operating profit

44.9



29.8



51 % Interest expense

36.2



35.1





Interest income

(4.2)



(4.7)





Other expense, net

2.5



6.1





Total other expenses

34.5



36.5





Income (loss), before income taxes

10.4



(6.7)



*

Income taxes

(31.5)



(29.8)





Net loss

(21.1)



(36.5)



42 % Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

0.8



—





Net loss attributable to Avon

$ (20.3)



$ (36.5)



44 % Loss per share:(1)











Basic EPS attributable to Avon

$ (0.06)



$ (0.10)



40 % Diluted EPS attributable to Avon

(0.06)



(0.10)



40 %













Weighted-average shares outstanding:











Basic

440.9



438.6





Diluted

440.9



438.6



















* Calculation not meaningful

























(1) Under the two-class method, loss per share is calculated using net loss allocable to common shares, which is derived by reducing net loss by the loss allocable to participating securities and earnings allocated to convertible preferred stock. Net loss allocable to common shares used in the basic and diluted loss per share calculation was ($26.0) and ($41.7) for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

AVON PRODUCTS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In millions)





March 31,

December 31,



2018

2017 Assets







Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 772.5



$ 881.5

Accounts receivable, net

429.0



457.2

Inventories

697.0



598.2

Prepaid expenses and other

251.0



296.4

Total current assets

2,149.5



2,233.3

Property, plant and equipment, at cost

1,514.8



1,481.9

Less accumulated depreciation

(812.1)



(779.2)

Property, plant and equipment, net

702.7



702.7

Goodwill

100.9



95.7

Other assets

687.3



666.2

Total assets

$ 3,640.4



$ 3,697.9

Liabilities, Series C Convertible Preferred Stock and Shareholders' Deficit







Current Liabilities







Debt maturing within one year

$ 270.8



$ 25.7

Accounts payable

803.0



832.2

Accrued compensation

121.4



130.3

Other accrued liabilities

401.1



405.6

Sales taxes and taxes other than income

146.3



153.0

Income taxes

8.2



12.8

Total current liabilities

1,750.8



1,559.6

Long-term debt

1,629.6



1,872.2

Employee benefit plans

151.4



150.6

Long-term income taxes

96.6



84.9

Long-term sales taxes and taxes other than income

204.6



193.1

Other liabilities

80.2



84.4

Total liabilities

3,913.2



3,944.8











Series C convertible preferred stock

473.8



467.8











Shareholders' Deficit







Common stock

190.3



189.7

Additional paid-in capital

2,293.7



2,291.2

Retained earnings

2,252.5



2,320.3

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(891.0)



(926.2)

Treasury stock, at cost

(4,601.8)



(4,600.0)

Total Avon shareholders' deficit

(756.3)



(725.0)

Noncontrolling interests

9.7



10.3

Total shareholders' deficit

(746.6)



(714.7)

Total liabilities, series C convertible preferred stock and shareholders' deficit

$ 3,640.4



$ 3,697.9













AVON PRODUCTS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In millions)





Three Months Ended



March 31



2018

2017 Cash Flows from Operating Activities







Net loss

$ (21.1)



$ (36.5)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities:







Depreciation

20.8



20.5

Amortization

7.1



7.1

Provision for doubtful accounts

43.1



60.8

Provision for obsolescence

9.7



10.2

Share-based compensation

3.8



9.7

Foreign exchange losses (gains)

4.6



(0.9)

Deferred income taxes

1.8



12.3

Other

3.2



6.0

Changes in assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

(4.4)



(42.3)

Inventories

(58.4)



(23.5)

Prepaid expenses and other

0.1



10.0

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(106.3)



(107.3)

Income and other taxes

(0.9)



1.7

Noncurrent assets and liabilities

0.6



(8.0)

Net cash used by operating activities of continuing operations

(96.3)



(80.2)

Cash Flows from Investing Activities







Capital expenditures

(27.8)



(23.9)

Disposal of assets

0.8



1.6

Net cash used by investing activities of continuing operations

(27.0)



(22.3)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities







Debt, net (maturities of three months or less)

3.6



1.9

Repayment of debt

(0.5)



(1.0)

Repurchase of common stock

(2.7)



(6.2)

Net cash provided (used) by financing activities of continuing operations

0.4



(5.3)

Cash Flows from Discontinued Operations







Net cash used by operating activities of discontinued operations

—



(3.5)

Net cash used by discontinued operations

—



(3.5)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

13.9



16.9

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(109.0)



(94.4)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

881.5



654.4

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 772.5



$ 560.0



AVON PRODUCTS, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE (Unaudited) (In millions)

CATEGORY SALES FROM REPORTABLE

SEGMENTS (US$)



























Consolidated



Reported

Excluding the impact

of adopting ASC 606



Three Months Ended

March 31

US$

C$

US$

C$



2018

2017

% var.

vs 1Q17

% var.

vs 1Q17

% var. vs 1Q17

% var. vs 1Q17 Beauty:























Skincare

$ 389.1



$ 381.7



2%

(1)%

—%

(3)% Fragrance

354.0



342.0



4

1

1

(1) Color

235.7



239.2



(1)

(5)

(3)

(7) Total Beauty

978.8



962.9



2

(1)

—

(3) Fashion & Home:























Fashion (jewelry/watches/apparel/

footwear/accessories/children's)

188.6



191.9



(2)

(5)

(3)

(6) Home (gift & decorative products/housewares/

entertainment & leisure/children's/nutrition)

129.4



133.1



(3)

(3)

(5)

(6) Total Fashion & Home

318.0



325.0



(2)

(4)

(4)

(6) Net sales from reportable segments

1,296.8



1,287.9



1

(2)

(1)

(4) Other revenue from reportable segments

75.7



25.4



*

*

*

* Total revenue from reportable segments

1,372.5



1,313.3



5

2

(1)

(4) Total revenue from Other operating segments and

business activities

21.0



19.8



6

4

(1)

(3) Total revenue

$ 1,393.5



$ 1,333.1



5

2

(1)

(4)



























*Calculation not meaningful

























AVON PRODUCTS, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)

This supplemental schedule provides adjusted Non-GAAP financial information and a quantitative reconciliation of the difference between the Non-GAAP financial measure and the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP.





THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018



Reported (GAAP)

CTI restructuring initiatives

Special tax items

Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Total revenue

$ 1,393.5



$ —



$ —



$ 1,393.5

Cost of sales

579.7



0.6



—



579.1

Selling, general and administrative expenses

768.9



10.3



—



758.6

Operating profit

44.9



10.9



—



55.8

Income before income taxes

10.4



10.9



—



21.3

Income taxes

(31.5)



(2.1)



9.2



(24.4)

Net loss

$ (21.1)



$ 8.8



$ 9.2



$ (3.1)



















Diluted EPS

$ (0.06)











$ (0.02)



















Gross margin

58.4 %

—



—



58.4 % SG&A as a % of revenues

55.2 %

(0.8)



—



54.4 % Operating margin

3.2 %

0.8



—



4.0 % Effective tax rate

*











*





















*Calculation not meaningful

Amounts in the table above may not necessarily sum because the computations are made independently.

Note: The diluted EPS impact for each Non-GAAP item on the table above is not provided due to the participation rights of the Series C convertible preferred stock. The Reported and Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations are calculated independently and factor in the participation rights of the Series C convertible preferred stock, and, therefore, would cause the amounts not to sum to Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations.

AVON PRODUCTS, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)

This supplemental schedule provides adjusted Non-GAAP financial information and a quantitative reconciliation of the difference between the Non-GAAP financial measure and the financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP.





THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017



Reported (GAAP)

CTI restructuring initiatives

Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Total revenue

$ 1,333.1



$ —



$ 1,333.1

Cost of sales

517.1



(0.1)



517.2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

786.2



10.1



776.1

Operating profit

29.8



10.0



39.8

(Loss) income before income taxes

(6.7)



10.0



3.3

Income taxes

(29.8)



(1.0)



(30.8)

Net loss

$ (36.5)



$ 9.0



$ (27.5)















Diluted EPS

$ (0.10)







$ (0.07)















Gross margin

61.2 %

—



61.2 % SG&A as a % of revenues

59.0 %

(0.8)



58.2 % Operating margin

2.2 %

0.8



3.0 % Effective tax rate

*







*

















*Calculation not meaningful

Amounts in the table above may not necessarily sum because the computations are made independently.

Note: The diluted EPS impact for each Non-GAAP item on the table above is not provided due to the participation rights of the Series C convertible preferred stock. The Reported and Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations are calculated independently and factor in the participation rights of the Series C convertible preferred stock, and, therefore, would cause the amounts not to sum to Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations.

AVON PRODUCTS, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)

Approximate Impact of Foreign Currency

First-Quarter 2018

Estimated impact

($ in millions)

Estimated impact

on diluted EPS Year-on-Year impact on Reported (GAAP) results:





Total revenue 3 pts





Operating profit - transaction $ (5)



$ —

Operating profit - translation 5



0.01

Total operating profit $ —



$ —

Operating margin 0 bps





Revaluation of working capital $ —



$ —

Diluted EPS



$ —









Year-on-Year impact on Adjusted (Non-GAAP) results:





Adjusted operating profit - transaction $ (5)



$ —

Adjusted operating profit - translation 5



0.01

Total Adjusted operating profit $ —



$ —

Adjusted operating margin 0 bps





Revaluation of working capital $ —



$ —

Adjusted diluted EPS



$ —









Amounts in the table above may not necessarily sum because the computations are made independently.

AVON PRODUCTS, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE (Unaudited) (In millions)

The Company adopted ASC 606, as a cumulative-effect adjustment to retained earnings, as of January 1, 2018. Comparative information for prior periods has not been restated. Therefore, this supplemental schedule provides balances without the adoption of ASC 606 to enhance comparability to the prior year.

The cumulative-effect adjustment was comprised of the following: a reduction to retained earnings of $52.7 before taxes ($41.1 after tax), with a corresponding impact to deferred income taxes of $11.6;

a reduction to prepaid expenses and other of $54.9;

an increase to inventories of $39.3; and

an increase to other accrued liabilities of $37.1 due to the net impact of the establishment of a contract liability of $91.8 for deferred revenue where our performance obligations are not yet satisfied, which is partially offset by a reduction in the sales incentive accrual of $54.7. The impact of the change in accounting standard on first-quarter 2018 performance is:



Impact of change in revenue recognition standard Line items impacted within the Consolidated

Statements of Operations Per consolidated

financial statements

Adjustments

Balances excluding the

impact of adopting

ASC 606 Revenue









Net sales $ 1,309.6



$ (25.4)

(1) $ 1,284.2

Other revenue 83.9



(54.9)

(2) 29.0

Total revenue 1,393.5



(80.3)



1,313.2













Costs and expenses















Cost of sales 579.7



(73.0)

(3) 506.7

Selling, general and administrative expenses 768.9



11.8

(4) 780.7

Operating profit 44.9



(19.1)



25.8

Income (loss) before income taxes 10.4



(19.1)



(8.7)

Income taxes (31.5)



3.8



(27.7)

Net loss (21.1)



(15.3)



(36.4)

Net loss attributable to Avon (20.3)



(15.3)



(35.6)



(1) Primarily relates to net impact of the timing of recognition of sales incentives. (2) Relates to Representative fees (primarily brochure fees, late payment fees and certain other fees), which were reclassified from SG&A. Brochure fees were also impacted by the timing of recognition. (3) Primarily relates to the cost of sales incentives and the cost of brochures paid for by Representatives, both of which were reclassified from SG&A and were also impacted by the timing of recognition. (4) Primarily relates to the cost of sales incentives, which were reclassified to cost of sales and were also impacted by the timing of recognition. This was partially offset by Representative fees, which were reclassified to other revenue.





Impact of change in revenue recognition standard Line items impacted within the Consolidated

Balance Sheets Per consolidated

financial statements

Adjustments

Balances excluding the

impact of adopting

ASC 606 Assets









Accounts receivable, net $ 429.0



$ (6.3)

(1) $ 422.7

Inventories 697.0



(41.2)

(2) 655.8

Prepaid expenses and other 251.0



50.6

(2) 301.6

Total current assets 2,149.5



3.1



2,152.6

Other assets 687.3



(11.6)

(3) 675.7

Total assets 3,640.4



(8.5)



3,631.9













Liabilities, Series C Convertible Preferred Stock and

Shareholders' Deficit









Other accrued liabilities 401.1



(29.6)

(4) 371.5

Income taxes 8.2



(3.8)



4.4

Total current liabilities 1,750.8



(33.4)



1,717.4

Other liabilities 80.2



(1.6)



78.6

Total liabilities 3,913.2



(35.0)



3,878.2

Retained earnings 2,252.5



25.8

(5) 2,278.3

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (891.0)



.7



(890.3)

Total Avon shareholders' deficit (756.3)



26.5



(729.8)

Total shareholders' deficit (746.6)



26.5



(720.1)

Total liabilities, series C convertible preferred

stock and shareholders' deficit 3,640.4



(8.5)



3,631.9



(1) Relates to sales returns, which were reclassified from a reduction of accounts receivable to a refund liability (within other accrued liabilities) and a returns asset (within prepaid expenses and other). (2) Primarily relates to sales incentives and brochures, both of which were reclassified from prepaid expenses and other to inventories, and were also impacted by the timing of recognition. In addition, prepaid expenses and other was impacted by the timing of recognition of brochures, as well as the reclassification of sales returns (described above). (3) Relates to deferred tax assets associated with the cumulative-effect adjustment. (4) Primarily relates to the contract liability for sales incentives, which is partially offset by the lower accrual for sales incentives. In addition, other accrued liabilities was impacted by the reclassification of sales returns (described above). (5) Relates to the $41.1 cumulative-effect adjustment upon adoption of ASC 606, partially offset by the $15.3 net loss adjustment.





Impact of change in revenue recognition standard Line items impacted within the Consolidated

Statements of Cash Flows Per consolidated

financial statements

Adjustments

Balances excluding the

impact of adopting

ASC 606 Net loss $ (21.1)



$ (15.3)



$ (36.4)

Changes in assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable (4.4)



(2.3)



(6.7)

Inventories (58.4)



1.9



(56.5)

Prepaid expenses and other .1



1.1



1.2

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (106.3)



18.9



(87.4)

Income and other taxes (.9)



(3.8)



(4.7)

Noncurrent assets and liabilities .6



(.5)



.1



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company discloses operating results that have been adjusted to exclude the impact of changes due to the translation of foreign currencies into U.S. dollars, including changes in: revenue, operating profit, Adjusted operating profit, operating margin and Adjusted operating margin. The Company also refers to these adjusted financial measures as constant dollar items, which are Non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes these measures provide investors an additional perspective on trends and underlying business results. To exclude the impact of changes due to the translation of foreign currencies into U.S. dollars, the Company calculates current-year results and prior-year results at constant exchange rates, which are updated on an annual basis as part of the Company's budgeting process. Foreign currency impact is determined as the difference between actual growth rates and constant-dollar growth rates.

The Company also presents cost of sales, gross margin, selling, general and administrative expenses, selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue, operating profit, operating margin, income (loss) before taxes, income taxes, net income (loss), diluted earnings (loss) per share and effective tax rate on a Non-GAAP basis. The Company refers to these Non-GAAP financial measures as "Adjusted." The Company has provided quantitative reconciliations of the Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP. See "Supplemental Schedule - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" within this release for these quantitative reconciliations.

In addition, the Company defines free cash flow as net cash used by operating activities of continuing operations less capital expenditures.

The Company uses Non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its operating performance. These Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes investors find the Non-GAAP information helpful in understanding the ongoing performance of operations separate from items that may have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on the Company's financial results in any particular period. The Company believes that it is meaningful for investors to be made aware of the impacts of: 1) CTI restructuring initiatives; and 2) one-time tax reserves associated with the Company's uncertain tax positions ("Special tax items").

The Special tax items include the impact on the provision for income taxes in the Consolidated Statements of Operations during 2018 due to one-time tax reserves of approximately $9 million associated with the Company's uncertain tax positions.

