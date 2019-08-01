Avon Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Results

LONDON, August 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) today announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.





THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019













Change vs 2Q18





Reported (GAAP)

Adjusted1 (Non-

GAAP)

Reported (GAAP)

Adjusted1 (Non-

GAAP)

Total US$ Reportable Segment Revenue

$1,170.3

$1,170.3

(12)%

(12)%

Total C$1 Reportable Segment Revenue Change









(5)%

(5)%

Gross Margin

57.7%

58.4%

(240) bps

(170) bps

US$ Operating Profit

$30.5

$89.3

(42)%

16%

Operating Margin

2.6%

7.6%

(130) bps

190 bps

Diluted EPS from continuing operations

$(0.03)

$0.06

$0.06

$0.09

Free Cash Flow1

$26.3

$26.3

$59.6

$59.6



Jan Zijderveld, Avon CEO, said, "In the second quarter, we continued to execute our Open Up strategy, with pricing and productivity gains which drove adjusted operating margin expansion and improved free cash flow1."

Mr. Zijderveld continued, "Our focus on productivity in the second quarter, including less discounting, more effective incentives, optimizing promotions and more favorable mix, led to a 5% improvement in Average Representative Sales with price/mix up 9%. We have continued to improve mix and tiering by increasing our focus on higher priced categories, like Fragrance, Skin Care, and product bundles. Faster development and launches of on trend innovation has allowed us to leverage pricing power on new items."

Mr. Zijderveld emphasized, "Recruiting and retention remain key areas of focus. Helping Her earn more money while we generate more profitable revenue is key to maintaining a healthier and happier Representative base and crucial to driving our future growth."

Gustavo Arnal, Avon CFO, said, "In the second quarter, we drove positive impact on adjusted operating margin and cash flow generation given our intentional interventions to increase productivity. A combination of pricing efforts and savings across multiple cost lines led to 190 basis points of adjusted operating margin expansion, despite unfavorable FX. We monetized non-core assets to self fund our Open Up Avon strategy. Free Cash Flow improved significantly, including working capital efficiencies."

Highlights for Second-Quarter 2019 (compared with second-quarter 2018, unless otherwise noted):

Total Reportable Segment Revenue decreased 12% in reported currency and 5% in constant dollars. Price/mix increased 9%.

Average Representative Sales in constant dollars from Reportable Segments increased 5%, driven by increases in all segments.

Active Representatives from Reportable Segments declined 10%, with decreases reported in all segments, and declined 3% compared to first-quarter 2019.

Gross Margin of 57.7%. Adjusted Gross Margin decreased 170 basis points to 58.4%, unfavorably impacted primarily by foreign exchange.

Operating Margin of 2.6%. Adjusted Operating Margin increased 190 basis points to 7.6%, driven by price/mix and savings across multiple cost lines.

Diluted Loss Per Share from continuing operations of $0.03 . Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.06 , compared with Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share of $0.03 for second-quarter 2018.

Second-Quarter 2019 Segment Review (compared with second-quarter 2018, unless otherwise noted)



































SEGMENT RESULTS



























($ in millions)































Revenue

Active

Representatives

Average

Rep Sales

C$

Units

Sold

Price/

Mix C$

Active

Representatives

US$

C$









Revenue & Drivers Reported

(GAAP)

% var.

vs

2Q18

% var.

vs

2Q18

% var. vs

2Q18

% var. vs

2Q18

% var.

vs

2Q18

% var.

vs

2Q18

% var. vs 1Q19































Europe, Middle East & Africa $ 425.1

(15)%

(8)%

(9)%

1%

(14)%

6%

(7)% South Latin America 443.0

(14)

—

(12)

12

(17)

17

(2) North Latin America 193.8

(7)

(6)

(10)

4

(8)

2

1 Asia Pacific 108.4

(4)

(3)

(9)

6

(9)

6

1 Total from reportable segments 1,170.3

(12)

(5)

(10)

5

(14)

9

(3) Other operating segments and

business activities 4.5

(69)

(69)



















Total Avon $ 1,174.8

(13)%

(5)%





















Adjustments to Second-Quarter 2019 GAAP Operating Profit to Arrive at Adjusted Operating Profit Results

During the second quarter of 2019, the following adjustments were made to GAAP Operating Profit to arrive at Adjusted Operating Profit:

The Company recorded costs to implement ("CTI") restructuring of approximately $46 million , primarily related to the Open Up Avon initiative, mostly for professional services, headcount reductions and asset write-offs.





, primarily related to the Open Up Avon initiative, mostly for professional services, headcount reductions and asset write-offs. The Company recorded approximately $13 million of other expenses, primarily professional fees incurred in relation to the Natura transaction, and other impairment losses on assets.

Operating Profit/Margin

2Q 2019 Operating Profit US$

2Q 2019 Operating Margin US$

Change in

US$ vs

2Q18













Segment profit/margin











Europe, Middle East & Africa

$ 59.0



13.9%

(100) bps South Latin America

65.2



14.7

400 North Latin America

19.1



9.9

70 Asia Pacific

10.8



10.0

350 Total from reportable segments

154.1



13.2

150













Other operating segments and business activities

.5









Unallocated global expenses

(65.3)









Total Avon Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$ 89.3



7.6%

190 bps













CTI restructuring initiatives

(45.7)









Impairment loss on assets and Other items

(13.1)









Total Avon Reported (GAAP)

$ 30.5



2.6%

(130) bps















Other operating segments and business activities include revenue from the sale of products to New Avon LLC since the separation of the Company's North America business into New Avon LLC on March 1, 2016 and ongoing royalties from the licensing of the Company's name and products. Other operating segments and business activities in 2018 also included the business results for Australia and New Zealand, which the Company exited in 2018.

Second-Quarter 2019 Cash Flow Review (compared with second-quarter 2018)

Free Cash Flow improved $59.6 million compared to the prior year as cash proceeds from asset sales funded Open Up Avon initiatives and net favorability resulted from improved earnings and working capital.





compared to the prior year as cash proceeds from asset sales funded Open Up Avon initiatives and net favorability resulted from improved earnings and working capital. Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations improved $17.5 million compared to the prior year, driven by higher cash generated from earnings and improved working capital, partially offset by an increase in restructuring payments.





compared to the prior year, driven by higher cash generated from earnings and improved working capital, partially offset by an increase in restructuring payments. Net cash provided by investing activities of continuing operations improved $42.1 million compared to the prior year, primarily due to net proceeds from the sales of the Rye office and the Malaysia Maximin business.





Three Months Ended

June 30







2019

2018

Change

vs

2Q18 Net cash provided (used) by

operating activities of continuing

operations

$ 7.1



$ (10.4)



$ 17.5

Net cash provided (used) by

investing activities of continuing

operations

$ 19.2



$ (22.9)



$ 42.1

Free Cash Flow

$ 26.3



$ (33.3)



$ 59.6



Subsequent Event

In July 2019, the Company issued $400 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.5% Senior Notes which will mature on August 15, 2022. The proceeds were partially used to purchase an aggregate principal amount of $275 million of the Company's 4.6% Notes, due during 2020, under a cash tender offer completed during July 2019.

Footnotes

1 "Adjusted" items refer to financial measures that are derived from measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, but which have been adjusted to exclude certain items. Other Adjusted financial measures that the Company refers to include constant dollar ("C$") items and Free Cash Flow which the Company defines as net cash provided (used) by operating activities of continuing operations plus net cash provided (used) by investing activities of continuing operations. All of these adjusted items are Non-GAAP financial measures as described below under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." These Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Company's "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" description at the end of this release and the reconciliations the Company provides of these Non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the Company's growth and long-term success, and improved representative engagement and service. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the possibility of business disruption, competitive uncertainties, and general economic and business conditions in Avon's markets as well as the other risks detailed in Avon's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and Avon's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Avon undertakes no obligation to update any statements in this press release for changes that happen after the date of this release.

AVON PRODUCTS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

Percent Change

Six Months Ended

Percent Change



June 30





June 30







2019

2018





2019

2018



Product sales

$ 1,108.8



$ 1,268.8



(13)%

$ 2,225.0



$ 2,578.4



(14)% Other revenue

66.0



83.1







136.7



167.0





Total revenue

1,174.8



1,351.9



(13)%

2,361.7



2,745.4



(14)%

























Cost of sales

(497.5)



(539.7)







(1,014.5)



(1,119.4)





Selling, general and administrative expenses

(646.8)



(759.2)







(1,320.6)



(1,528.1)





Operating profit

30.5



53.0



(42)%

26.6



97.9



(73)%

























Interest expense

(30.7)



(34.5)







(63.9)



(70.7)





Loss on extinguishment of debt and credit facilities

—



(2.9)







(2.0)



(2.9)





Interest income

1.5



3.5







3.2



7.7





Other income (expense), net

6.8



(19.4)







29.4



(21.9)





Gain on sale of business / assets

13.2



—







23.5



—





Total other expenses

(9.2)



(53.3)







(9.8)



(87.8)































Income (loss) from continuing operations, before income

taxes

21.3



(0.3)



*

16.8



10.1



66% Income taxes

(27.2)



(36.7)







(46.7)



(68.2)































Loss from continuing operations, net of tax

(5.9)



(37.0)



84%

(29.9)



(58.1)



49% Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(13.2)



—







(22.7)



—































Net loss

(19.1)



(37.0)



48%

(52.6)



(58.1)



9% Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(0.4)



0.9







0.4



1.7





Net loss attributable to Avon

$ (19.5)



$ (36.1)



46%

$ (52.2)



$ (56.4)



7%

























Loss per share (1)























Basic























Basic EPS from continuing operations

$ (0.03)



$ (0.09)



67%

$ (0.09)



$ (0.15)



40% Basic EPS from discontinued operations

(0.03)



—



*

(0.05)



—



* Basic EPS attributable to Avon

$ (0.06)



$ (0.09)



33%

$ (0.14)



$ (0.15)



7%

























Diluted























Diluted EPS from continuing operations

$ (0.03)



$ (0.09)



67%

$ (0.09)



$ (0.15)



40% Diluted EPS from discontinued operations

(0.03)



—



*

(0.05)



—



* Diluted EPS attributable to Avon

$ (0.06)



$ (0.09)



33%

$ (0.14)



$ (0.15)



7%

























Weighted-average shares outstanding:























Basic

442.3



442.2







442.5



441.5





Diluted

442.5



442.2







442.6



441.5































* Calculation not meaningful























(1) Under the two-class method, loss per share is calculated using net loss allocable to common shares, which is derived by reducing net loss by the loss allocable to participating securities and earnings allocated to convertible preferred stock. Net loss allocable to common shares used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation was ($25.5) and ($41.7) for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Net loss allocable to common shares used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation was ($64.1) and ($67.8) for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

AVON PRODUCTS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2018 (Audited), March 31, 2019 (Unaudited) and June 30, 2019 (Unaudited) (In millions)





June 30,

March 31,

December 31,



2019

2019

2018 Assets











Current Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 421.0



$ 406.4



$ 532.7

Restricted cash

—



17.0



—

Accounts receivable, net

332.8



340.9



349.7

Inventories

515.6



532.3



542.0

Prepaid expenses and other

264.2



255.2



272.0

Assets held for sale

10.1



15.7



65.6

Total current assets

1,543.7



1,567.5



1,762.0















Property, plant and equipment, at cost

1,177.8



1,200.5



1,207.8

Less accumulated depreciation

(657.6)



(657.3)



(650.2)

Property, plant and equipment, net

520.2



543.2



557.6















Right-of-use assets

174.9



180.3



—

Goodwill

89.9



88.6



87.4

Deferred tax asset

208.2



204.2



212.6

Other assets

434.3



413.7



390.4

Total assets

$ 2,971.2



$ 2,997.5



$ 3,010.0















Liabilities, Series C Convertible Preferred Stock and Shareholders'

Deficit











Current Liabilities











Debt maturing within one year

398.5



425.4



12.0

Accounts payable

682.2



706.0



816.5

Accrued compensation

94.1



103.9



85.5

Other accrued liabilities

436.1



425.2



451.3

Sales taxes and taxes other than income

116.0



94.1



103.9

Income taxes

11.7



11.0



15.9

Liabilities held for sale

—



0.1



11.4

Current liabilities of discontinued operations

18.1



9.5



—

Total current liabilities

1,756.7



1,775.2



1,496.5

Long-term debt

1,197.0



1,196.4



1,581.6

Long-term operating lease liability

144.8



150.4



—

Employee benefit plans

129.6



128.2



128.3

Long-term income taxes

140.9



135.3



136.2

Other liabilities

54.8



55.2



72.1

Total liabilities

3,423.8



3,440.7



3,414.7















Series C convertible preferred stock

504.7



498.3



492.1















Shareholders' Deficit











Common stock

190.7



190.6



190.3

Additional paid-in capital

2,307.5



2,302.1



2,303.6

Retained earnings

2,169.5



2,195.4



2,234.3

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,028.9)



(1,034.4)



(1,030.4)

Treasury stock, at cost

(4,603.3)



(4,602.3)



(4,602.3)

Total Avon shareholders' deficit

(964.5)



(948.6)



(904.5)

Noncontrolling interests

7.2



7.1



7.7

Total shareholders' deficit

(957.3)



(941.5)



(896.8)

Total liabilities, series C convertible preferred stock and

shareholders' deficit

$ 2,971.2



$ 2,997.5



$ 3,010.0















