Avon Reports Third-Quarter 2019 Results
Focus on productivity continues to drive significant Profit and Cash Flow improvements
LONDON, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) today announced its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
|
THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019
|
Change vs 3Q18
|
Reported (GAAP)
|
Adjusted1 (Non-
|
Reported (GAAP)
|
Adjusted1 (Non-
|
Total US$ Reportable Segment Revenue
|
$1,183.3
|
$1,115.6
|
(16)%
|
(11)%
|
Total C$1 Reportable Segment Revenue Change
|
(6)%
|
Gross Margin
|
60.6%
|
58.1%
|
(160) bps
|
100 bps
|
US$ Operating Profit
|
$97.7
|
$66.7
|
(48)%
|
74%
|
Operating Margin
|
8.2%
|
6.0%
|
(490) bps
|
300 bps
|
Diluted EPS from continuing operations
|
$0.21
|
$0.11
|
$0
|
$0.11
|
Free Cash Flow1
|
$64.8
|
$48.5
Jan Zijderveld, Avon CEO, said, "We continue to execute our Open Up turnaround strategy, with productivity gains driving adjusted operating margin expansion and improved free cash flow1. The push and pull strategies that we have spoken about, along with a bigger, on trend stream of innovations, are working together to create significant value. As expected, revenues declined as we continued to make sharper choices designed to drive a healthier, more sustainable and more profitable business."
Mr. Zijderveld continued, "Our focus on productivity led to a 4% improvement in Average Representative Sales with price/mix up 9%. We are restoring brand relevance and improving the effectiveness of our portfolios with innovation focused on Beauty. Our training programs are expanding and getting stronger based on what we have learned. Representatives are more productive and better practices are improving the quality of sales, both of which are crucial to sustainable, profitable growth."
Gustavo Arnal, Avon CFO, said, "We continue driving pricing and productivity improvements across all areas of our business. As we do this, we are transitioning to a more financially sound and sustainable business. Adjusted operating margins in Q3 doubled versus prior year, in spite of FX. Year to date, we have reduced headcount by 15% and aggressively reduced costs as part of our Fuel for Growth program. Free Cash Flow in Q3 was four times higher than last year, even as we funded significant restructuring investments."
Highlights for Third-Quarter 2019 (compared with third-quarter 2018, unless otherwise noted):
- Total Reportable Segment Revenue decreased 16% in reported currency. Adjusted Total Reportable Segment Revenue decreased 6% in constant dollars, driven by unit volume declines from less profitable products.
- Price/mix increased 9%, driven by increases in every segment, as well as in every category.
- Average Representative Sales in constant dollars from Reportable Segments increased 4%, driven by increases in Latin America and Asia Pacific.
- Active Representatives increased 1% compared to second-quarter 2019 and declined 10% versus third-quarter 2018.
- Gross Margin of 60.6%. Adjusted Gross Margin increased 100 basis points to 58.1%, driven by price/mix which offset foreign exchange.
- Operating Margin of 8.2%. Adjusted Operating Margin increased 300 basis points to 6.0%, driven by price/mix and savings across multiple cost lines, more than offsetting foreign exchange.
- Diluted Earnings Per Share from continuing operations of $0.21. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.11, compared with Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.00 for third-quarter 2018.
Third-Quarter 2019 Segment Review (compared with third-quarter 2018, unless otherwise noted)
|
SEGMENT RESULTS
|
($ in millions)
|
Revenue
|
Adjusted Revenue
|
Active
|
Average
|
Units
|
Price/
|
Active
|
US$
|
US$
|
C$
|
Revenue &
|
Reported
|
%
|
Adjusted
|
%
|
%
|
% var. vs
|
% var.
|
% var.
|
% var.
|
% var. vs 2Q19
|
Europe, Middle
|
$
|
398.3
|
(10)%
|
$
|
398.3
|
(10)%
|
(7)%
|
(6)%
|
(1)%
|
(13)%
|
6%
|
(2)%
|
South Latin
|
494.0
|
(23)
|
426.3
|
(11)
|
(3)
|
(10)
|
7
|
(16)
|
13
|
5
|
North Latin
|
184.7
|
(11)
|
184.7
|
(11)
|
(9)
|
(13)
|
4
|
(15)
|
6
|
1
|
Asia Pacific
|
106.3
|
(12)
|
106.3
|
(12)
|
(13)
|
(19)
|
6
|
(21)
|
8
|
(7)
|
Total from
|
1,183.3
|
(16)
|
1,115.6
|
(11)
|
(6)
|
(10)
|
4
|
(15)
|
9
|
1
|
Other operating
|
4.7
|
(44)
|
4.7
|
(44)
|
(45)
|
Total Avon
|
$
|
1,188.0
|
(17)%
|
$
|
1,120.3
|
(11)%
|
(7)%
|
Operating Profit/Margin
|
3Q 2019
|
3Q 2019
|
Change in
|
Segment profit/margin
|
Europe, Middle East & Africa
|
$
|
47.6
|
12.0%
|
160 bps
|
South Latin America
|
50.7
|
11.9
|
650
|
North Latin America
|
17.0
|
9.2
|
230
|
Asia Pacific
|
9.4
|
8.8
|
80
|
Total from reportable segments
|
$
|
124.7
|
11.2
|
350
|
Other operating segments and business activities
|
.9
|
Unallocated global expenses
|
(58.9)
|
Total Avon Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
|
$
|
66.7
|
6.0%
|
300 bps
Other operating segments and business activities include revenue from the sale of products to New Avon Company since the separation of the Company's North America business into New Avon Company on March 1, 2016 and ongoing royalties from the licensing of the Company's name and products. Other operating segments and business activities in 2018 also included the business results for Australia and New Zealand, which the Company exited in 2018.
Adjustments to Third-Quarter 2019 GAAP Operating Profit to Arrive at Adjusted Operating Profit Results
|
Operating Profit/Margin
|
3Q 2019
|
3Q 2019
|
Change in
|
Total Avon Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
|
$
|
66.7
|
6.0%
|
300 bps
|
Reconciliation to GAAP:
|
Certain Brazil indirect taxes
|
67.7
|
CTI restructuring initiatives
|
(17.5)
|
Other expenses (primarily fees related to
|
(19.2)
|
Total Avon Reported (GAAP)
|
$
|
97.7
|
8.2%
|
(490) bps
During the third quarter of 2019, the following adjustments were made to GAAP Operating Profit to arrive at Adjusted Operating Profit:
- The Company recorded certain Brazil indirect tax benefits of approximately $68 million.
- The Company recorded costs to implement ("CTI") restructuring of approximately $18 million, primarily related to the Open Up Avon initiative.
- The Company recorded approximately $19 million of other expenses, primarily professional fees incurred in relation to the Natura transaction.
Third-Quarter 2019 Free Cash Flow Review (compared with third-quarter 2018)
- Free Cash Flow of $64.8 million was four times higher than the prior year driven by operational improvements in both earnings and working capital. Cash proceeds from asset sales, including the monetization of tax assets, funded Open Up Avon restructuring and mitigated the impact of non-recurring tax benefits in the third quarter of 2018.
|
Three Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change vs
|
Brazil IPI judicial deposit receipt, net of
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
34.0
|
$
|
(34.0)
|
All other operational cash flow changes
|
30.3
|
4.4
|
25.9
|
Net cash provided by operating activities of
|
30.3
|
38.4
|
(8.1)
|
Net cash provided (used) by investing activities
|
15.1
|
(22.1)
|
37.2
|
Proceeds from monetization of COFINS tax
|
19.4
|
—
|
19.4
|
Free Cash Flow
|
$
|
64.8
|
$
|
16.3
|
$
|
48.5
Conference call
Footnotes
1 "Adjusted" items refer to financial measures that are derived from measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, but which have been adjusted to exclude certain items. Other Adjusted financial measures that the Company refers to include constant dollar ("C$") items and Free Cash Flow which the Company defines as net cash provided (used) by operating activities of continuing operations plus net cash provided (used) by investing activities of continuing operations plus the proceeds from monetization of COFINS tax credits presented within net cash provided (used) by financing activities of continuing operations. All of these adjusted items are Non-GAAP financial measures as described below under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." These Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Company's "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" description at the end of this release and the reconciliations the Company provides of these Non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the Company's growth and long-term success, and improved representative engagement and service. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the possibility of business disruption, competitive uncertainties, and general economic and business conditions in Avon's markets as well as the other risks detailed in Avon's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and Avon's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Avon undertakes no obligation to update any statements in this press release for changes that happen after the date of this release.
|
AVON PRODUCTS, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In millions, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Percent
|
Nine Months Ended
|
Percent
|
September 30
|
September 30
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Product sales
|
$
|
1,117.2
|
$
|
1,346.3
|
(17)%
|
$
|
3,342.2
|
$
|
3,924.7
|
(15)%
|
Other revenue
|
70.8
|
77.9
|
207.5
|
244.9
|
Total revenue
|
1,188.0
|
1,424.2
|
(17)%
|
3,549.7
|
4,169.6
|
(15)%
|
Cost of sales
|
(468.2)
|
(538.4)
|
(1,482.7)
|
(1,657.8)
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
(622.1)
|
(698.9)
|
(1,942.7)
|
(2,227.0)
|
Operating profit
|
97.7
|
186.9
|
(48)%
|
124.3
|
284.8
|
(56)%
|
Interest expense
|
(32.0)
|
(31.3)
|
(95.9)
|
(102.0)
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt and credit facilities
|
(8.1)
|
—
|
(10.1)
|
(2.9)
|
Interest income
|
2.1
|
4.3
|
5.3
|
12.0
|
Other income, net
|
57.9
|
22.2
|
87.3
|
0.3
|
Gain on sale of business/assets
|
26.8
|
—
|
50.3
|
—
|
Total other income (expenses)
|
46.7
|
(4.8)
|
36.9
|
(92.6)
|
Income from continuing operations, before income
|
144.4
|
182.1
|
(21)%
|
161.2
|
192.2
|
(16)%
|
Income taxes
|
(31.5)
|
(68.3)
|
(78.2)
|
(136.5)
|
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
|
112.9
|
113.8
|
(1)%
|
83.0
|
55.7
|
49%
|
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
(6.3)
|
—
|
(29.0)
|
—
|
Net Income
|
106.6
|
113.8
|
(6)%
|
54.0
|
55.7
|
(3)%
|
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
.3
|
.7
|
.7
|
2.4
|
Net Income attributable to Avon
|
$
|
106.9
|
$
|
114.5
|
(7)%
|
$
|
54.7
|
$
|
58.1
|
(6)%
|
Earnings (Loss) per share (1)
|
Basic
|
Basic EPS from continuing operations
|
$
|
0.21
|
$
|
0.21
|
-%
|
$
|
0.14
|
$
|
0.09
|
56%
|
Basic EPS from discontinued operations
|
(0.01)
|
—
|
*
|
(0.06)
|
—
|
*
|
Basic EPS attributable to Avon
|
$
|
0.20
|
$
|
0.21
|
(5%)
|
$
|
0.08
|
$
|
0.09
|
(11%)
|
Diluted
|
Diluted EPS from continuing operations
|
$
|
0.21
|
$
|
0.21
|
-%
|
$
|
0.14
|
$
|
0.09
|
56%
|
Diluted EPS from discontinued operations
|
(0.01)
|
—
|
*
|
(0.06)
|
—
|
*
|
Diluted EPS attributable to Avon
|
$
|
0.20
|
$
|
0.21
|
(5%)
|
$
|
0.08
|
$
|
0.09
|
(11%)
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
442.4
|
442.3
|
442.7
|
441.8
|
Diluted
|
442.6
|
442.3
|
442.9
|
441.8
|
* Calculation not meaningful
|
(1) Under the two-class method, earnings (loss) per share is calculated using net gain (loss) allocable to common shares, which is derived by reducing net income by the income allocable to participating securities and earnings allocated to convertible preferred stock. Net income from continuing operations allocable to common shares used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation was $93.0 and $94.3 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Net income from continuing operations allocable to common shares used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation was $63.5 and $39.3 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
|
AVON PRODUCTS, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
December 31, 2018 (Audited), June 30, 2019 (Unaudited) and September 30, 2019 (Unaudited)
|
(In millions)
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
Assets
|
Current Assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
564.2
|
$
|
421.0
|
$
|
532.7
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
303.0
|
332.8
|
349.7
|
Inventories
|
499.4
|
515.6
|
542.0
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
265.4
|
264.2
|
272.0
|
Assets held for sale
|
18.3
|
10.1
|
65.6
|
Total current assets
|
1,650.3
|
1,543.7
|
1,762.0
|
Property, plant and equipment, at cost
|
1,101.4
|
1,177.8
|
1,207.8
|
Less accumulated depreciation
|
(624.4)
|
(657.6)
|
(650.2)
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
477.0
|
520.2
|
557.6
|
Right-of-use assets
|
172.3
|
174.9
|
—
|
Goodwill
|
82.5
|
89.9
|
87.4
|
Deferred tax asset
|
174.2
|
208.2
|
212.6
|
Other assets
|
513.9
|
434.3
|
390.4
|
Total assets
|
$
|
3,070.2
|
$
|
2,971.2
|
$
|
3,010.0
|
Liabilities, Series C Convertible Preferred Stock and Shareholders' Deficit
|
Current Liabilities
|
Debt maturing within one year
|
116.2
|
398.5
|
12.0
|
Accounts payable
|
642.0
|
682.2
|
816.5
|
Accrued compensation
|
104.4
|
94.1
|
85.5
|
Other accrued liabilities
|
387.9
|
436.1
|
451.3
|
Sales taxes and taxes other than income
|
98.2
|
116.0
|
103.9
|
Income taxes
|
10.4
|
11.7
|
15.9
|
Held for sale liabilities
|
—
|
—
|
11.4
|
Current liabilities of discontinued operations
|
14.2
|
18.1
|
—
|
Total current liabilities
|
1,373.3
|
1,756.7
|
1,496.5
|
Long-term debt
|
1,589.1
|
1,197.0
|
1,581.6
|
Long-term operating lease liability
|
141.7
|
144.8
|
—
|
Employee benefit plans
|
128.2
|
129.6
|
128.3
|
Long-term income taxes
|
127.4
|
140.9
|
136.2
|
Other liabilities
|
74.6
|
54.8
|
72.1
|
Total liabilities
|
3,434.3
|
3,423.8
|
3,414.7
|
Series C convertible preferred stock
|
511.1
|
504.7
|
492.1
|
Shareholders' Deficit
|
Common stock
|
190.4
|
190.7
|
190.3
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
2,310.5
|
2,307.5
|
2,303.6
|
Retained earnings
|
2,270.0
|
2,169.5
|
2,234.3
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(1,049.7)
|
(1,028.9)
|
(1,030.4)
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
(4,603.3)
|
(4,603.3)
|
(4,602.3)
|
Total Avon shareholders' deficit
|
(882.1)
|
(964.5)
|
(904.5)
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
6.9
|
7.2
|
7.7
|
Total shareholders' deficit
|
(875.2)
|
(957.3)
|
(896.8)
|
Total liabilities, series C convertible preferred stock and shareholders'
|
$
|
3,070.2
|
$
|
2,971.2
|
$
|
3,010.0
|
AVON PRODUCTS, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In millions)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30
|
September 30
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|
Net Income
|
$
|
106.6
|
$
|
113.8
|
$
|
54.0
|
$
|
55.7
|
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
(6.3)
|
—
|
(29.0)
|
—
|
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
|
112.9
|
113.8
|
83.0
|
55.7
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to net cash provided (used) by
|
Depreciation
|
18.1
|
19.5
|
54.6
|
61.1
|
Amortization
|
5.9
|
6.5
|
18.7
|
20.3
|
Provision for doubtful accounts
|
28.2
|
40.7
|
86.9
|
126.9
|
Provision for obsolescence
|
6.0
|
9.2
|
22.2
|
22.5
|
Share-based compensation
|
3.7
|
2.0
|
8.9
|
9.5
|
Foreign exchange losses (gains)
|
.6
|
(9.5)
|
(6.7)
|
4.0
|
Deferred income taxes
|
14.4
|
(28.3)
|
21.7
|
(28.5)
|
Impairment loss on assets
|
2.1
|
—
|
15.4
|
—
|
Gain on sale of business / assets
|
(26.8)
|
—
|
(50.3)
|
—
|
Certain Brazil indirect taxes
|
(118.3)
|
(194.7)
|
(118.3)
|
(194.7)
|
Other
|
11.5
|
11.0
|
16.7
|
14.2
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable
|
(15.2)
|
(43.4)
|
(56.1)
|
(93.4)
|
Inventories
|
(7.9)
|
(32.1)
|
10.1
|
(131.8)
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
18.9
|
(39.9)
|
34.1
|
(38.2)
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
(21.5)
|
45.9
|
(232.8)
|
(30.7)
|
Income and other taxes
|
(1.7)
|
74.4
|
5.5
|
74.1
|
Noncurrent assets and liabilities
|
(.6)
|
63.3
|
(18.9)
|
60.7
|
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities of continuing
|
30.3
|
38.4
|
(105.3)
|
(68.3)
|
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
|
Capital expenditures
|
(10.3)
|
(23.0)
|
(42.8)
|
(71.0)
|
Disposal of assets
|
1.0
|
.9
|
1.8
|
2.3
|
Net proceeds from sale of business
|
23.4
|
—
|
99.9
|
—
|
Other investing activities
|
1.0
|
—
|
1.0
|
(3.3)
|
Net cash provided (used) by investing activities of continuing
|
15.1
|
(22.1)
|
59.9
|
(72.0)
|
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
|
Debt, net (maturities of three months or less)
|
(7.4)
|
3.6
|
(6.9)
|
(6.8)
|
Proceeds from debt
|
400.0
|
—
|
400.0
|
—
|
Repayment of debt
|
(275.5)
|
(.3)
|
(275.8)
|
(238.9)
|
Repurchase of common stock
|
.1
|
.1
|
(1.0)
|
(3.1)
|
Costs associated with debt issue / repayment
|
(16.4)
|
(6.2)
|
(25.4)
|
(6.2)
|
Proceeds from monetization of COFINS tax credits
|
19.4
|
—
|
19.4
|
—
|
Other financing activities
|
.7
|
—
|
.5
|
(.1)
|
Net cash provided (used) by financing activities of continuing
|
120.9
|
(2.8)
|
110.8
|
(255.1)
|
Cash Flows from Discontinued Operations
|
Net cash used by operating activities of discontinued operations
|
(10.2)
|
—
|
(14.8)
|
—
|
Net cash used by discontinued operations
|
(10.2)
|
—
|
(14.8)
|
—