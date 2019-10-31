Avon Reports Third-Quarter 2019 Results

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) today announced its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.





THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019













Change vs 3Q18





Reported (GAAP)

Adjusted1 (Non-

GAAP)

Reported (GAAP)

Adjusted1 (Non-

GAAP)

Total US$ Reportable Segment Revenue

$1,183.3

$1,115.6

(16)%

(11)%

Total C$1 Reportable Segment Revenue Change













(6)%





















Gross Margin

60.6%

58.1%

(160) bps

100 bps

US$ Operating Profit

$97.7

$66.7

(48)%

74%

Operating Margin

8.2%

6.0%

(490) bps

300 bps





















Diluted EPS from continuing operations

$0.21

$0.11

$0

$0.11

Free Cash Flow1





$64.8





$48.5



Jan Zijderveld, Avon CEO, said, "We continue to execute our Open Up turnaround strategy, with productivity gains driving adjusted operating margin expansion and improved free cash flow1. The push and pull strategies that we have spoken about, along with a bigger, on trend stream of innovations, are working together to create significant value. As expected, revenues declined as we continued to make sharper choices designed to drive a healthier, more sustainable and more profitable business."

Mr. Zijderveld continued, "Our focus on productivity led to a 4% improvement in Average Representative Sales with price/mix up 9%. We are restoring brand relevance and improving the effectiveness of our portfolios with innovation focused on Beauty. Our training programs are expanding and getting stronger based on what we have learned. Representatives are more productive and better practices are improving the quality of sales, both of which are crucial to sustainable, profitable growth."

Gustavo Arnal, Avon CFO, said, "We continue driving pricing and productivity improvements across all areas of our business. As we do this, we are transitioning to a more financially sound and sustainable business. Adjusted operating margins in Q3 doubled versus prior year, in spite of FX. Year to date, we have reduced headcount by 15% and aggressively reduced costs as part of our Fuel for Growth program. Free Cash Flow in Q3 was four times higher than last year, even as we funded significant restructuring investments."

Highlights for Third-Quarter 2019 (compared with third-quarter 2018, unless otherwise noted):

Total Reportable Segment Revenue decreased 16% in reported currency. Adjusted Total Reportable Segment Revenue decreased 6% in constant dollars, driven by unit volume declines from less profitable products.

Price/mix increased 9%, driven by increases in every segment, as well as in every category.

Average Representative Sales in constant dollars from Reportable Segments increased 4%, driven by increases in Latin America and Asia Pacific .

and . Active Representatives increased 1% compared to second-quarter 2019 and declined 10% versus third-quarter 2018.

Gross Margin of 60.6%. Adjusted Gross Margin increased 100 basis points to 58.1%, driven by price/mix which offset foreign exchange.

Operating Margin of 8.2%. Adjusted Operating Margin increased 300 basis points to 6.0%, driven by price/mix and savings across multiple cost lines, more than offsetting foreign exchange.

Diluted Earnings Per Share from continuing operations of $0.21 . Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.11 , compared with Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.00 for third-quarter 2018.

Third-Quarter 2019 Segment Review (compared with third-quarter 2018, unless otherwise noted)









































SEGMENT RESULTS





























($ in millions)































Revenue

Adjusted Revenue

Active

Representatives

Average

Rep

Sales C$

Units

Sold

Price/

Mix C$

Active

Representatives

US$

US$

C$









Revenue &

Drivers Reported

(GAAP)

%

var.

vs

3Q18

Adjusted

(non-

GAAP)

%

var. vs

3Q18

%

var.

vs

3Q18

% var. vs

3Q18

% var.

vs

3Q18

% var.

vs

3Q18

% var.

vs

3Q18

% var. vs 2Q19







































Europe, Middle

East & Africa $ 398.3

(10)%

$ 398.3

(10)%

(7)%

(6)%

(1)%

(13)%

6%

(2)% South Latin

America 494.0

(23)

426.3

(11)

(3)

(10)

7

(16)

13

5 North Latin

America 184.7

(11)

184.7

(11)

(9)

(13)

4

(15)

6

1 Asia Pacific 106.3

(12)

106.3

(12)

(13)

(19)

6

(21)

8

(7)







































Total from

reportable

segments 1,183.3

(16)

1,115.6

(11)

(6)

(10)

4

(15)

9

1







































Other operating

segments and

business

activities 4.7

(44)

4.7

(44)

(45)



















Total Avon $ 1,188.0

(17)%

$ 1,120.3

(11)%

(7)%





















Operating Profit/Margin

3Q 2019

Adjusted

Operating Profit

US$

3Q 2019

Adjusted

Operating

Margin US$

Change in

Adjusted US$

vs 3Q18













Segment profit/margin











Europe, Middle East & Africa

$ 47.6

12.0%

160 bps South Latin America

50.7

11.9

650 North Latin America

17.0

9.2

230 Asia Pacific

9.4

8.8

80 Total from reportable segments

$ 124.7

11.2

350













Other operating segments and business activities

.9







Unallocated global expenses

(58.9)







Total Avon Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$ 66.7

6.0%

300 bps















Other operating segments and business activities include revenue from the sale of products to New Avon Company since the separation of the Company's North America business into New Avon Company on March 1, 2016 and ongoing royalties from the licensing of the Company's name and products. Other operating segments and business activities in 2018 also included the business results for Australia and New Zealand, which the Company exited in 2018.

Adjustments to Third-Quarter 2019 GAAP Operating Profit to Arrive at Adjusted Operating Profit Results

Operating Profit/Margin

3Q 2019

Operating

Profit US$

3Q 2019

Operating

Margin US$

Change in

US$ vs

3Q18 Total Avon Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$ 66.7

6.0%

300 bps Reconciliation to GAAP:











Certain Brazil indirect taxes

67.7







CTI restructuring initiatives

(17.5)







Other expenses (primarily fees related to

the Natura transaction)

(19.2)







Total Avon Reported (GAAP)

$ 97.7

8.2%

(490) bps















During the third quarter of 2019, the following adjustments were made to GAAP Operating Profit to arrive at Adjusted Operating Profit:

The Company recorded certain Brazil indirect tax benefits of approximately $68 million .

indirect tax benefits of approximately . The Company recorded costs to implement ("CTI") restructuring of approximately $18 million , primarily related to the Open Up Avon initiative.

, primarily related to the Open Up Avon initiative. The Company recorded approximately $19 million of other expenses, primarily professional fees incurred in relation to the Natura transaction.

Third-Quarter 2019 Free Cash Flow Review (compared with third-quarter 2018)

Free Cash Flow of $64.8 million was four times higher than the prior year driven by operational improvements in both earnings and working capital. Cash proceeds from asset sales, including the monetization of tax assets, funded Open Up Avon restructuring and mitigated the impact of non-recurring tax benefits in the third quarter of 2018.





Three Months Ended

September 30







2019

2018

Change vs

3Q18 Brazil IPI judicial deposit receipt, net of

refundable indirect tax timing difference

$ —

$ 34.0

$ (34.0) All other operational cash flow changes

30.3

4.4

25.9 Net cash provided by operating activities of

continuing operations

30.3

38.4

(8.1) Net cash provided (used) by investing activities

of continuing operations

15.1

(22.1)

37.2 Proceeds from monetization of COFINS tax

credits

19.4

—

19.4 Free Cash Flow

$ 64.8

$ 16.3

$ 48.5















Footnotes

1 "Adjusted" items refer to financial measures that are derived from measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, but which have been adjusted to exclude certain items. Other Adjusted financial measures that the Company refers to include constant dollar ("C$") items and Free Cash Flow which the Company defines as net cash provided (used) by operating activities of continuing operations plus net cash provided (used) by investing activities of continuing operations plus the proceeds from monetization of COFINS tax credits presented within net cash provided (used) by financing activities of continuing operations. All of these adjusted items are Non-GAAP financial measures as described below under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." These Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Company's "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" description at the end of this release and the reconciliations the Company provides of these Non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures.

AVON PRODUCTS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

Percent

Change

Nine Months Ended

Percent

Change





September 30





September 30









2019

2018





2019

2018





Product sales

$ 1,117.2

$ 1,346.3

(17)%

$ 3,342.2

$ 3,924.7

(15)%

Other revenue

70.8

77.9





207.5

244.9





Total revenue

1,188.0

1,424.2

(17)%

3,549.7

4,169.6

(15)%





























Cost of sales

(468.2)

(538.4)





(1,482.7)

(1,657.8)





Selling, general and administrative expenses

(622.1)

(698.9)





(1,942.7)

(2,227.0)





Operating profit

97.7

186.9

(48)%

124.3

284.8

(56)%





























Interest expense

(32.0)

(31.3)





(95.9)

(102.0)





Loss on extinguishment of debt and credit facilities

(8.1)

—





(10.1)

(2.9)





Interest income

2.1

4.3





5.3

12.0





Other income, net

57.9

22.2





87.3

0.3





Gain on sale of business/assets

26.8

—





50.3

—





Total other income (expenses)

46.7

(4.8)





36.9

(92.6)

































Income from continuing operations, before income

taxes

144.4

182.1

(21)%

161.2

192.2

(16)%

Income taxes

(31.5)

(68.3)





(78.2)

(136.5)

































Income from continuing operations, net of tax

112.9

113.8

(1)%

83.0

55.7

49%

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(6.3)

—





(29.0)

—

































Net Income

106.6

113.8

(6)%

54.0

55.7

(3)%

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

.3

.7





.7

2.4





Net Income attributable to Avon

$ 106.9

$ 114.5

(7)%

$ 54.7

$ 58.1

(6)%





























Earnings (Loss) per share (1)

























Basic

























Basic EPS from continuing operations

$ 0.21

$ 0.21

-%

$ 0.14

$ 0.09

56%

Basic EPS from discontinued operations

(0.01)

—

*

(0.06)

—

*

Basic EPS attributable to Avon

$ 0.20

$ 0.21

(5%)

$ 0.08

$ 0.09

(11%)





























Diluted

























Diluted EPS from continuing operations

$ 0.21

$ 0.21

-%

$ 0.14

$ 0.09

56%

Diluted EPS from discontinued operations

(0.01)

—

*

(0.06)

—

*

Diluted EPS attributable to Avon

$ 0.20

$ 0.21

(5%)

$ 0.08

$ 0.09

(11%)





























Weighted-average shares outstanding:

























Basic

442.4

442.3





442.7

441.8





Diluted

442.6

442.3





442.9

441.8

































* Calculation not meaningful

























(1) Under the two-class method, earnings (loss) per share is calculated using net gain (loss) allocable to common shares, which is derived by reducing net income by the income allocable to participating securities and earnings allocated to convertible preferred stock. Net income from continuing operations allocable to common shares used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation was $93.0 and $94.3 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Net income from continuing operations allocable to common shares used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation was $63.5 and $39.3 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.



AVON PRODUCTS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2018 (Audited), June 30, 2019 (Unaudited) and September 30, 2019 (Unaudited) (In millions)





September 30,

June 30,

December 31,



2019

2019

2018 Assets











Current Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 564.2

$ 421.0

$ 532.7 Accounts receivable, net

303.0

332.8

349.7 Inventories

499.4

515.6

542.0 Prepaid expenses and other

265.4

264.2

272.0 Assets held for sale

18.3

10.1

65.6 Total current assets

1,650.3

1,543.7

1,762.0













Property, plant and equipment, at cost

1,101.4

1,177.8

1,207.8 Less accumulated depreciation

(624.4)

(657.6)

(650.2) Property, plant and equipment, net

477.0

520.2

557.6













Right-of-use assets

172.3

174.9

— Goodwill

82.5

89.9

87.4 Deferred tax asset

174.2

208.2

212.6 Other assets

513.9

434.3

390.4 Total assets

$ 3,070.2

$ 2,971.2

$ 3,010.0













Liabilities, Series C Convertible Preferred Stock and Shareholders' Deficit











Current Liabilities











Debt maturing within one year

116.2

398.5

12.0 Accounts payable

642.0

682.2

816.5 Accrued compensation

104.4

94.1

85.5 Other accrued liabilities

387.9

436.1

451.3 Sales taxes and taxes other than income

98.2

116.0

103.9 Income taxes

10.4

11.7

15.9 Held for sale liabilities

—

—

11.4 Current liabilities of discontinued operations

14.2

18.1

— Total current liabilities

1,373.3

1,756.7

1,496.5 Long-term debt

1,589.1

1,197.0

1,581.6 Long-term operating lease liability

141.7

144.8

— Employee benefit plans

128.2

129.6

128.3 Long-term income taxes

127.4

140.9

136.2 Other liabilities

74.6

54.8

72.1 Total liabilities

3,434.3

3,423.8

3,414.7













Series C convertible preferred stock

511.1

504.7

492.1













Shareholders' Deficit











Common stock

190.4

190.7

190.3 Additional paid-in capital

2,310.5

2,307.5

2,303.6 Retained earnings

2,270.0

2,169.5

2,234.3 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,049.7)

(1,028.9)

(1,030.4) Treasury stock, at cost

(4,603.3)

(4,603.3)

(4,602.3) Total Avon shareholders' deficit

(882.1)

(964.5)

(904.5) Noncontrolling interests

6.9

7.2

7.7 Total shareholders' deficit

(875.2)

(957.3)

(896.8) Total liabilities, series C convertible preferred stock and shareholders'

deficit

$ 3,070.2

$ 2,971.2

$ 3,010.0