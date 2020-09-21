Avon Supports Hurricane Laura Disaster Relief

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avon announced today its support to those recently affected by Hurricane Laura. Nearly 2,000 Avon Representatives in Louisiana were directly impacted and Avon is sending special care packages to assist them at this difficult time. Each package will include a selection of essential personal care products such as soap, body wash, toothpaste and deodorant.

Avon's longtime partner, Feed the Children, is also working in the impacted region to provide disaster relief supplies to those who need it in both Louisiana and Texas. Feed the Children, a leading non-profit focused on alleviating childhood hunger, works closely with community partners to get Avon's product donations to displaced residents. They have alerted Avon to the most pressing needs of the most affected communities so it can send vital resources to help.

"Our hearts go out to all those affected by Hurricane Laura including members of our Avon family," said Avon CEO Paul Yi. "We hope our efforts can help provide some needed relief to those coping with the overwhelming conditions. We also appreciate the dedication of our partner Feed the Children who works continually to get our products to those who need them most at times like these."

In addition to care packages, Avon's customer care team will be assisting impacted Representatives with account support and there will be a phone option for calls to be routed to front of the queue for priority service.

ABOUT NEW AVON COMPANY

New Avon Company is the leading social selling beauty company in North America, with independent sales Representatives throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. Avon's portfolio includes award-winning skincare, color cosmetics, fragrance, personal care, and health and wellness products featuring brands such as ANEW, Skin So Soft, belif, CHI, and The Face Shop, as well as home essentials, fashion and accessories. Avon has a 134-year history of empowering women through economic opportunity, and supporting the causes that matter most to women. Avon philanthropy has contributed over $800 million to breast cancer and other important causes. Learn more about New Avon and its products at www.avon.com .

For more information, please contact Susan Small [email protected], 212-282-6066

SOURCE New Avon Company

Related Links

https://avon.com

