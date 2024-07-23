Avon Theatre - Deborah & Chuck Royce Cinema Arts Center to Honor Academy Award® Winner Michael Douglas with Lifetime Achievement Award

The Avon Theatre is proud to announce that acclaimed actor and producer Michael Douglas will be the recipient of its 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award. The award ceremony will occur on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at the Avon Theatre in Stamford, CT

STAMFORD, Conn., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Avon Theatre - Deborah & Chuck Royce Cinema Arts Center, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, is proud to announce that acclaimed actor, producer and Academy Award® winner Michael Douglas will be the recipient of its prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. The award ceremony will occur on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at the Avon Theatre in Stamford, CT, with a private after-party at Towne Parlor, a few blocks down from the theater.

Michael Douglas (photo by Michael Avedon)

Michael Douglas, a luminary of the entertainment industry, has been captivating audiences for decades with his remarkable performances in film and television. Throughout his career, Douglas has garnered widespread acclaim and numerous accolades for his versatile roles and profound contributions to cinema.

"We are thrilled to recognize Michael Douglas with the Avon Theatre Lifetime Achievement Award," said Peter H. Gistelinck, Executive Director of the Avon Theatre. "Mr. Douglas' exceptional talent, dedication to his craft, and enduring impact on the world of entertainment and humanitarian work truly embody the spirit of this award."

Throughout his illustrious career, Douglas has delivered unforgettable performances in iconic films such as "Wall Street", "Fatal Attraction", "Basic Instinct", "The China Syndrome", "The Game" and "Behind The Candelabra" among many others, and most recently, the acclaimed series on Apple TV "Franklin". His commitment to excellence and ability to portray complex characters with depth and authenticity has solidified his status as one of the most revered actors of his generation.

In addition to his extraordinary acting career, Michael Douglas has also made significant contributions as a producer, bringing to life compelling stories that have resonated with audiences worldwide such as his most recent documentary "America's Burning" that will be screened at the Avon Theatre on Tuesday, August 6. His production company, Furthur Films, has been behind numerous acclaimed projects, further cementing his legacy in the industry.

The Avon Theatre's Lifetime Achievement Award is a testament to Douglas's remarkable career and enduring influence on cinema. The award ceremony will feature a special tribute to his achievements, including a retrospective of his most memorable performances, followed by an after-party in his honor.

Limited tickets for the award ceremony are still available for purchase at www.AvonTheatre.org.

Proceeds from the Gala will support the operations, programs, and educational outreach of the Avon Theatre.

Presenting sponsors for the Avon Theatre Lifetime Achievement Award Gala are Bloomberg Philanthropies, The First Bank of Greenwich, Elissa & Edgar Cullman and Lucy & Mike Danzinger

The Avon Theatre - Deborah & Chuck Royce Cinema Arts Center is a member-supported, 501(c)3 nonprofit, independent cinema committed to showcasing a curated selection of independent, foreign, classic, and documentary films.

Nestled in the heart of downtown Stamford, CT, the Avon has stood as a cultural beacon for almost 85 years, enriching the community through unforgettable experiences that promote dialogue and inspire an appreciation for the art of cinema.

Through its special programming, educational initiatives, and community engagement efforts, the Avon strives to create a dynamic space where film enthusiasts of all ages can come together to explore, discover, and celebrate the magic of the silver screen.

For more information about the Avon, including upcoming screenings, membership opportunities, and special events, please visit www.avontheatre.org

