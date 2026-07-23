Avon Theatre Celebrates Historic Groundbreaking for the Avon reCreated Transformation Project

Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons, Community Leaders, Donors, Elected Officials, and Supporters Gather to Launch a New Era for Stamford's Historic Cinema

STAMFORD, Conn., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Avon Theatre – Deborah & Chuck Royce Cinema Arts Center celebrated a defining moment in its 87-year history, as Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons, community leaders, elected officials, donors, project partners, members, and supporters gathered to officially break ground on Avon Recreated, the organization's ambitious reconstruction and expansion project.

Mayor Caroline Simmons, Avon leaders and project partners break ground as Executive Director Peter H. Gistelinck holds the “Take 1!” clapperboard, launching the Avon’s next chapter.

The ceremonial groundbreaking marks the start of a transformative redevelopment that will preserve the Avon Theatre's historic character while creating one of the Northeast's most technologically advanced, accessible, and community-centered independent cinema and arts centers.

Once completed, the new Avon Theatre campus will feature:

A fully restored and modernized historic theatre

Three state-of-the-art screening venues, including a new third theatre dedicated to education, community programming, and emerging filmmakers

A dedicated Education Center and classroom supporting student programs and lifelong learning

A welcoming Café, Wine Bar, and community gathering space

Premium stadium-style seating throughout the facility

New luxury theatre seating designed for exceptional comfort and sightlines

Cutting-edge 4K HDR BARCO Laser Projection Systems

Immersive Dolby Atmos® sound in the main theatre with advanced surround sound throughout the complex

Comprehensive ADA accessibility improvements, including enhanced entrances, elevator, seating, restrooms, and patron amenities

Modern audiovisual technology and infrastructure

Expanded lobby and hospitality spaces designed to encourage community engagement before and after every film

Construction is expected to be substantially complete in September 2027, with a grand public reopening anticipated in late October 2027.

"Today's groundbreaking represents far more than the start of construction—it represents an investment in Stamford's cultural future," said Susan Cullman and Arthur Selkowitz, Board Co-Chairs of the Avon Theatre Board of Directors. "For nearly nine decades, the Avon has served as a cherished gathering place where stories have inspired, educated, and connected our community. Through Avon Recreated, we are preserving that remarkable legacy while creating a world-class cinema arts center that will serve audiences, students, filmmakers, and families for generations to come. We are profoundly grateful to our donors, foundations, elected officials, project partners, and community members whose vision and generosity have made this transformational day possible."

Peter H. Gistelinck, Executive Director of the Avon Theatre, reflected on the significance of the milestone. "Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the Avon Theatre and for the entire Stamford community. Avon Recreated is much more than a building project; it is the realization of a bold vision to create an extraordinary destination where film, education, culture, and community intersect. With expanded educational facilities, a third screening room, a vibrant café and wine bar, luxury seating, enhanced accessibility, Dolby Atmos sound, and state-of-the-art 4K HDR BARCO laser projection, we are redefining what the independent cinema experience can be. We cannot wait to welcome everyone back to a stronger, more vibrant Avon in 2027."

The Avon Theatre recognized the remarkable collaboration among private philanthropists, foundations, public agencies, corporate partners, and hundreds of community supporters, whose investments have brought the long-envisioned project to fruition.

The reconstruction will significantly expand the Avon Theatre's capacity to present independent, international, documentary, classic, educational, and community-focused programming, strengthening its role as Fairfield County's premier nonprofit cinema arts organization.

During construction, the Avon Theatre will continue to fulfill its mission through its successful Avon on Tour initiative, which brings acclaimed films, filmmaker conversations, educational programs, and community events to audiences across Fairfield County and beyond.

The Avon Theatre will continue to provide regular updates throughout construction, including milestone announcements, behind-the-scenes progress reports, fundraising news, and previews of the new cinema arts center, leading up to its anticipated reopening in fall 2027.

The Avon Theatre – Deborah & Chuck Royce Cinema Arts Center is a member-supported, nonprofit independent cinema dedicated to showcasing a curated selection of independent, foreign, classic, documentary, and educational films. Since 1939, the Avon has been a cultural cornerstone in downtown Stamford, inspiring audiences through the power of cinema and fostering meaningful dialogue.

While the theater undergoes a transformative renovation and expansion project, with reopening planned for fall 2027, the Avon continues to fulfill its mission through Avon on Tour, which brings films, discussions, and educational programs to venues throughout Stamford and the surrounding communities, including Ferguson Library, The Bruce Museum, Darien Library, Mill River Park, Stamford Town Center, and other partner locations.

For more information about the Avon Theatre, Avon on Tour programming, membership opportunities, and educational initiatives, visit www.avontheatre.org.

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SOURCE Avon Theatre Deborah & Chuck Royce Cinema Arts Center