Avon to Present at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

LONDON, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) today announced that it will present at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference in Boston, MA on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Those wishing to access the webcast can do so from investor.avonworldwide.com. The webcast will be available on the website for playback following the event.

About Avon Products, Inc.

For 130 years Avon has stood for women: providing innovative, quality beauty products which are primarily sold to women, through women. Millions of independent Representatives across the world sell iconic Avon brands such as Avon Color and ANEW through their social networks, building their own beauty businesses on a full- or part-time basis. Avon supports women's empowerment, entrepreneurship and well-being and has donated over $1 billion to women's causes through Avon and the Avon Foundation. Learn more about Avon and its products at www.avonworldwide.com. #Stand4Her

