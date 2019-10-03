Avon to Webcast Third-Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

LONDON, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) will provide a live webcast of its third-quarter 2019 earnings conference call on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Those wishing to access the webcast can do so from investor.avonworldwide.com. The webcast will also be archived on the website for one year. To participate on the live call, listeners in North America may dial (877) 407-0789 and international listeners may dial (201) 689-8562. A telephonic playback will be available from 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, October 31, 2019 through November 14, 2019. North American listeners may dial (844) 512-2921 and international listeners may dial (412) 317-6671; the passcode is 13694944.

About Avon Products, Inc.

For 130 years Avon has stood for women: providing innovative, quality beauty products which are primarily sold to women, through women. Millions of independent Representatives across the world sell iconic Avon brands such as Avon Color and ANEW through their social networks, building their own beauty businesses on a full- or part-time basis. Avon supports women's empowerment, entrepreneurship and well-being and has donated over $1 billion to women's causes through Avon and the Avon Foundation. Learn more about Avon and its products at www.avonworldwide.com. #Stand4Her

(AV-IR)

SOURCE Avon Products, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.avon.com

