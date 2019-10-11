Avon Transforms Its Beauty Offerings

Under the LG H&H umbrella, Avon will unveil multiple cross-LG brand partnerships later this year, harnessing top Korean innovation, science, and technology like never before.

Upcoming collaborations include Avon x THE FACE SHOP—a collection of skincare and makeup in exclusive shade ranges and new-to-Avon formats such as the Korea-beloved "cushion" formulations of foundation, highlighter, and blush. A flagship beauty brand for LG H& H, THE FACE SHOP is steeped in the concept of "luxurious naturalism," and has been a driving force in the Korean cosmetics market since its December 2003 debut. There are currently 1200 THE FACE SHOP stores in Korea, stocked with popular sub-brands such as DR. BELMEUR, a clean skincare range.

These evolved cosmetics delivery systems, expanded shade ranges, and healthy ingredients showcase Avon's dedicated push into the future of beauty, and its growing commitment to bringing consumers and Avon Representatives top trends and the latest formulas.

"We couldn't be more thrilled and excited about our new alliance with LG Household & Health," said Evy deAngelis, Head of Sales Enablement for New Avon. "As a company, Avon has always served two equally important constituencies: passionate consumers and our community of inspirational Representatives. Under the new ownership of LG H&H, known for its pre-eminence in technology and innovation, we're able to offer our consumers and Representatives an unparalleled slate of new initiatives and product offerings."

In addition to Avon x THE FACE SHOP, there's another exciting collaboration in the works: Avon x Chi, three hair care products crafted from a unique blend of certified organic botanicals including aloe vera, pomegranate, and hibiscus.

Avon also plans to enact new programs to support upcoming launches as well as the greater brand in hopes of growing and diversifying their consumer and representative base. This includes a new gift program with Swarovski Crystal that recognizes top team builders. While product offerings and partnerships may be modernizing, Avon will continue their proud history of empowering women through economic opportunity and entrepreneurship.

For more information, please visit www.avon.com

ABOUT LG HOUSEHOLD & HEALTH CARE

LG Household & Health Care (LG H&H) is the #1 consumer goods company in Korea, with leading positions in all major categories including cosmetics, personal care, home care and beverages. The company is listed on the Korea Stock Exchange with a market capitalization of USD $20 billion and full-year revenue of approximately USD $6 billion for 2018. In recent years, LG H&H has accelerated its expansion beyond Korea, with leading luxury cosmetics brands such as 'The history of Whoo', 'su:m' and 'belif', and is now one of the top global cosmetics companies in Asia.

ABOUT NEW AVON COMPANY

New Avon, ("New Avon Company") is the leading social selling beauty company in North America, with independent sales Representatives throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. Avon's portfolio includes award-winning skincare, color cosmetics, fragrance, personal care, and health and wellness products featuring brands such as ANEW, Avon True Color, Espira, and Skin So Soft, as well as fashion and accessories. Avon has a 133-year history of empowering women through economic opportunity, and supporting the causes that matter most to women. Avon philanthropy has contributed over $1 billion globally toward eradicating breast cancer and domestic violence. Learn more about New Avon and its products at www.avon.com .

