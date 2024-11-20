Avon's Landing Point Financial Group Unifies Operations in Single Location

AVON, Ohio, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landing Point Financial Group, a distinguished wealth and tax advisory firm, is pleased to announce the merger of its Avon and Elyria offices into one consolidated location. Effective October 28th, 2024, the company's operations will be centralized at 36901 American Way, Suite 7, Avon, OH 44011. This strategic move represents the firm's commitment to enhancing operational efficiency while providing a better client experience.

By combining its teams and resources in a single office, Landing Point Financial Group aims to streamline processes, increase collaboration, and offer a more integrated and seamless service to clients. This consolidation will enable the firm to operate more efficiently, ensuring that clients receive a higher level of personalized attention and support.

Joe Flinner, CEO of Landing Point Financial Group, shared his excitement about the move, saying, "This is a significant step forward for our firm. It allows us to provide an even higher level of service and strengthens our ability to meet the diverse needs of our clients. We're confident this move will benefit our team and, more importantly, enhance our client relationships."

The company is enthusiastic about this new chapter and the opportunities it brings to improve the overall client experience. Landing Point Financial Group believes that centralizing operations in one location will make it easier to serve clients, foster a stronger sense of community, and ensure long-term success in meeting their financial goals.

Landing Point Financial Group is a wealth and tax advisory firm serving retirees, small business owners, and professional executives. The firm offers comprehensive financial planning, investment management, tax preparation and planning, and small business services. For more information, visit landingpointfinancialgroup.com or call 440-365-9100.

