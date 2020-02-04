Avonte Oquendo Memorial Scholarship Application Now Open to Help Students Access Higher Education

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C., announced that applications are now open for its 2020 Avonte Oquendo Memorial Scholarship. Now in its fifth year, the fund has increased from $1,000 to $5,000 to aid students on the autism spectrum, or students with close family members with autism, to pursue higher education.

The scholarship commemorates the life of Avonte Oquendo, a nonverbal 14-year-old boy with autism who left his Queens public school undetected in 2013 and tragically drowned in the East River. David Perecman, Founder and Lead Trial Lawyer, represented Avonte's mother, Vanessa Fontaine, in a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of her son and assisted in efforts to pass Kevin and Avonte's Law, legislation aimed to make schools safer for special needs students.

"We are proud of the strides we've made to help further children's education in remembrance of Avonte Oquendo," said Mr. Perecman. "With this annual scholarship and increased fund for 2020, we strive to keep Avonte's story alive, and empower deserving students as they continue their education and pursue their career goals."

Applicants must be currently enrolled in, or have been accepted to, an accredited higher-level education institution for an undergraduate or postgraduate program; complete an application form; provide academic transcripts; and submit an essay on one of three provided prompts. The submission deadline is Friday, July 31, 2020, at 11:59 pm ET. Winners will be notified in August 2020.

For more information on the scholarship program and the full application form, visit perecman.com/avonte-oquendo/autism-scholarship.

About The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C.

Founded in 1983 by David Perecman, The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C. is a full-service personal injury law firm with offices in New York, New York, and Jericho, New York. The firm's attorneys concentrate their legal practices in all aspects of personal injury, including construction accidents, premises liability, motor vehicle accidents, wrongful death, and civil rights matters, as well as workers' compensation and Social Security Disability. Recognized by U.S. News for the past eight consecutive years as one of the Best Law Firms in America for Plaintiff's Personal Injury in New York, and distinguished among their peers for their professionalism, knowledge, and results by nationally-recognized organizations, including Super Lawyers® and Best Lawyers®, the firm and its attorneys have recovered more than $500 million in verdicts and settlements on their clients' behalf. For more information, visit www.perecman.com.

SOURCE Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C.

Related Links

https://www.perecman.com

