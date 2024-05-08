Avoq's 2024 Media Habits Survey Suggests Notable Changes in Policy Insiders' Media Preferences

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Policy insiders' daily media preferences are shifting, according to Avoq's latest survey of policy insiders' media habits. This year's survey shows significant decline in daily use of six of the policy insiders most preferred media sources: news sites, search, newsletters, X, Facebook, and cable news are all trending downward. Three sources saw an increase, LinkedIn, Instagram, and podcasts.

The overall decrease in reliance on these news sources continues a trend the survey has recorded for the past five years – most notably on X, news sites and newsletters – and suggests a change in policy insiders' preferences. The report also showed movement when it comes to specific publications remaining the 'most trusted' sources of news, while other top news sites and newsletters showed reduced intensity in daily visits and readership.

Avoq's 2024 survey examines habits of 200+ Washington D.C. insiders across industries and party to better understand what sources they trust most, where they turn for policy or breaking news and general media consumption preferences throughout the day.

Other key findings include:

65% of insiders read e-newsletters daily. Sustaining their position as a key Beltway media tactic, despite a decline in interest from the previous year (especially among Democrats).

74% of policy insiders use LinkedIn at least once per day. Meaning LinkedIn is holding strong as the top social platform, and unlike other media sources, both LinkedIn and Instagram saw solid year over year gains.

Republicans largely mirror the overarching survey findings, however, show greater intensity in usage generally. This year, Democrats notably lag behind Republicans in intensity of media usage, except when it comes to podcasts.

Republicans are more likely to work at the office than Democrats, as the work from home trend solidifies. 50% of all those surveyed say they split time between office and remote work, most coming into the office 2–3 days a week. 19% are in office majority of time but with major party splits, which is true for 29% of Republicans but only 9% of Democrats.

To see our full analysis, including information on party preference and top publications, see Avoq's 2024 Policy Influencer Media Habits page .

