Avosina Healthcare Solutions Provides Notice of Data Incident

LORTON, Va., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avosina Healthcare Solutions ("Avosina") is notifying individuals of an event that may affect the privacy of some personal information. On January 9, 2026, Avosina began mailing written notices to potentially impacted individuals for whom it has contact information. Avosina also posted notice of this data incident on its website.

On July 29, 2025, Avosina discovered that certain data within its systems was accessed and compromised by an unknown third party. Avosina took steps to secure its systems and work with investigators to determine the scope and nature of the activity. During this investigation, Avosina identified the impacted information and to whom the information belongs.

After discovering this incident, Avosina took steps to secure its systems and notified law enforcement. Avosina will continue to evaluate and implement safeguards related to data security to provide a safe and secure digital environment for its client's patients.

If you have any questions please contact Dulcie Miller at 571-481-2455, Avosina 10716 Richmond Hwy, Suite 204, Lorton, VA 22079.

SOURCE Avosina Healthcare Solutions