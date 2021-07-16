AVOXI Builds on Q1 Momentum, Closing Out H1 With Strong Growth

ATLANTA, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AVOXI, a global communications platform, continues its strong momentum, achieving record-breaking numbers as the company closes out the second quarter with 48% bookings and 28% revenue growth.

The first half of 2021 saw AVOXI reach several milestones, as its software platform continued to deliver product-led, customer-focused solutions that drove breakthrough numbers in net-based dollar expansion and overall product usage across key customer segments.

With its ever-expanding global reach, enhanced integrated solutions and continued investment in a world-class customer experience, AVOXI is poised for an exciting start to the second half of 2021.

"Our team continues to focus on quality and agility in all we do for our platform and customers," said AVOXI CEO David Wise. "From our weekly software releases to the excellent customer experience we're delivering, the team is aligned with our clients for success. The momentum we've built so far this year is really strong."

Intentional Product Development Spurs Account Expansion

With a customer-focused product development roadmap, AVOXI continues to bring new products and services to market that are mission-critical for its customers, helping to secure a record-breaking 109% net dollar expansion to close out Q2.

With over-the-top software solutions that meet enterprises where they are, AVOXI brings reliable digital communications to customers regardless of their preferred platform. Recent releases including Microsoft Teams Direct Routing and AVOXI's newest two-way local voice service, TrueLocal™, which enables customers to get the connectivity they need to diversify into new markets and reach more customers.

Empowering customers to increase their answer rates by 10x, TrueLocal™ delivers guaranteed caller-ID for inbound and outbound calls across hard-to-reach countries like Russia, China, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia.

"We're continuing to find ways to deliver our expansive, reliable global services to our customers," said COO Barbara Dondiego. "TrueLocal™ and MS Teams now provide a unique selection for our enterprise customers, allowing them to accelerate their move to the cloud, increase service functionality and get the reach they need."

Product Usage in Key Verticals Accelerates Growth

In addition to overall growth and net dollar expansion, AVOXI is seeing significant traction in its usage-based model. As many sectors make their comeback post-Covid19, AVOXI's usage-based packages are providing enterprise customers with the scalability and flexibility they need. Sectors such as Travel & Hospitality are already showing significant lifts with 39% revenue growth while other key sectors are anticipated to follow suit throughout EOY.

Team Expansion & Industry Recognition

AVOXI continues to receive praise for its global communications platform, most recently for its contact center capabilities in G2's Best Contact Center Operations Software quadrant. Their "High Performer" recognition follows product awards earlier in the year from Capterra and CUSTOMER Magazine/TMC. To support these accolades and their ongoing investments in product development, AVOXI is expanding its team further. Hiring across the customer support and sales functions, AVOXI continues to add new members with a headcount climbing by 26% since the beginning of the year.

About AVOXI

AVOXI, a global communications platform, provides voice, messaging and contact center - all within one platform. Giving international businesses the local presence they need to easily scale with their customers, AVOXI offers feature-rich voice technology with unparalleled coverage, quality and reliability.

Powering 7,000+ customers across 170+ countries and driving over 50+ million customer interactions every year, AVOXI's agile cloud platform enables customers to integrate with the technologies that matter most.

Get the global voice software that enterprises trust to keep their communications running. Go global, call local with AVOXI today. Learn more at www.avoxi.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Hopkins, CMO

[email protected]

Related Images

avoxi.png

AVOXI

SOURCE AVOXI