AVOXI Closes Q4 With Strong Growth in 2020

ATLANTA, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AVOXI, a global Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), announced record breaking global number expansion and transactions processed in 2020, as enterprise customers adopted the software platform in new and existing industries.

Building Revenue and Global Coverage

2020 ended with another strong quarter of growth for AVOXI. Closing the year with a 55% increase in new customers, the company proudly serves over 7,000 total accounts.

"We have stayed focused on our clients, our strength in coverage, our software platform and providing excellent service in 2020," said David Wise, Founder and CEO at AVOXI. "This year we achieved the goals we set out to hit. It is not a surprise, it was our plan. I am really proud of our global team for staying focused and diligent through this challenging year."

Delivering hard-to-obtain voice coverage across 170+ countries for enterprise customers, AVOXI's provisioning team continued expanding network coverage in 2020, adding new carriers and scaling direct, in-country interconnects by 40%. Additional geographies and number types grew, adding exclusive regions like the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Africa while increasing phone numbers across toll free, local and mobile by 122% year over year.

Growing Blue Chip Categories While Expanding in New Verticals

Despite 2020's business disruptions to the travel and hospitality industry, AVOXI continued growing incumbent categories like hotels, luxury brands and travel agencies while also capturing new markets such as online retailers, business process outsourcers, web conferencing and cloud communication providers. The combined success of new and historic verticals accelerated sales bookings for AVOXI by 47%.

Accelerating Platform Development & Adoption

With a focus on growing adoption of its contact center platform, AVOXI invested in its product and development team in 2020, increasing annual release cadence by 300% year over year. In 2020 the AVOXI platform added new voice analytics, updated call queue management, live coaching dashboard, 10+ one click integrations, enhanced call recording, and expanded reporting capabilities. Adoption of the AVOXI platform grew to over 30% of all customers by the end of 2020.

"Our ability to expand our platform and product quickly, at a high quality level was key to our success in 2020," said Barbara Dondiego, COO at AVOXI. "We focus on solving customers' problems and there are more ways than ever before for AVOXI to do that across our global clients."

About AVOXI

AVOXI, a global Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) company, provides enterprise voice and messaging software on a global scale. Giving international businesses the local presence they need to easily connect with their customers, AVOXI offers feature-rich voice technology with unparalleled coverage, quality and reliability.

Powering 7000+ customers across 170+ countries and driving over 50+ million customer interactions every year, AVOXI's agile cloud platform enables customers to integrate with the technologies that matter most.

Get the global voice software that enterprises trust to keep their communications running. Go global, call local with AVOXI today. Learn more at www.avoxi.com

