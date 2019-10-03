AVOXI Expands Over-the-Top Business Communication Portfolio With Business Text Messaging Feature
SMS Enabled Numbers and SMS Forwarding Service Now Available in the U.S. and Canada
ATLANTA and CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AVOXI, a leading provider of cloud communication services, announced today that SMS Forwarding is now available in their call management platform. Studies continue to show a growing consumer preference to communicate over text message and businesses are quickly adopting SMS as part of their customer engagement strategy. Studies have shown that over 78% of customers are unhappy with current communication channels for customer support and wish they could have a text conversation with a business.
"Our goal is to provide additional contact channels for our customers to connect with their customers. SMS forwarding is just a start. We are excited to keep our features and functionality growing," said Barbara Dondiego, Chief Operating Officer.
Through AVOXI, businesses can now set up virtual phone numbers with SMS in the U.S. and Canada. When SMS is enabled, incoming text messages are forwarded to any email address a company chooses, creating a convenient path of communication. When a business responds to the text through their email it will be sent to the recipient's mobile device as a text. This allows near real-time, person-to-person conversations with customers using a communication method they already utilize and prefer. It helps businesses become more accessible, allowing them to communicate with their customers more efficiently and improve the customer experience. The best part is that it won't break a business' budget - AVOXI has packages starting at $2 per month.
"A business of any size can purchase a simple phone number through AVOXI and get a robust business texting platform to support that number. A business' phone number is extremely important because it's how they connect with their prospects and customers - it's the lifeline to their revenue. So we built an amazing platform to support business phone numbers and we are excited with the release of our new SMS forwarding feature," said David Wise, founder and CEO.
Available today to U.S./Canada numbers, the benefits of AVOXI's SMS Platform include:
- Easily integrates over the top of any phone system or contact center platform with simple forwarding to customer-facing teams via email
- Available on thousands of local U.S. toll-free numbers and local area code numbers
- Combines voice and text capability in one business phone number
- Instant SMS to email forwarding two-way SMS functionality - with immediate replies from email to text messages
- SMS conversation threading for context-driven conversations
- Six price and message package options to fit any budget
- Online ordering for immediate set up of SMS capability
AVOXI is actively working on a global expansion plan for SMS Forwarding with more countries on the immediate roadmap. SMS Forwarding helps businesses connect with their customers, ultimately improving their customer experience and reducing customer churn. To learn more about AVOXI's SMS service and complete call management platform, visit https://www.avoxi.com/call-management-software/.
About AVOXI:
Serving more than 4,000 global contact centers, AVOXI is the leading provider of cloud communications services and virtual numbers that allow companies of all sizes, and in a range of vertical industries, to enhance the experience they provide to their customers.
