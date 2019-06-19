AVOXI's Global Expansion Makes India Virtual Numbers Available for the First Time in Company History

ATLANTA and CHARLESTON, S.C., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AVOXI, a global provider of cloud contact center software for businesses, continued their 2019 global coverage expansion by adding India local number availability to their software platform. The company's latest release covers seven of India's top cities for commerce. This marks the first time that the AVOXI platform will include local virtual numbers in India, making them one of the only international providers to secure coverage in the region.

"A key component of our company's mission is to offer the most global number destinations for companies using our software platform. I'm extremely proud of our virtual numbers product team for buying into that mission and delivering two huge milestones back to back. Last month, they expanded our offering to include coverage in 160 countries, and this month they secured local number coverage in one of our most requested regions in the world."

Despite being one of the world's fastest-growing economies, establishing telecom coverage in India has been a major obstacle for international companies. Until recently, local India DID numbers were only available to foreign companies for call conferencing purposes. AVOXI's new inventory of India DID numbers will be available to its existing platform users, as well as any verified company that reserves a number via their online shopping cart. In addition to their toll free offering, AVOXI's new range of local virtual numbers in India includes:

Bangalore

Chennai

Hyderabad

Kolkata

Mumbai

New Delhi

Pune

Leading AVOXI's global expansion project is Jon Ross, AVOXI's Sr. Director of Carrier Management. Jon provided context to the company's 2019 expansion project: "As AVOXI continues to grow, it's my job to search the globe for the best interconnections and local connections possible for our customers. My team and I want to establish AVOXI as the leader in virtual number coverage, competitive rates and international call quality."

The latest release in AVOXI's global expansion project brings their total coverage area to 160 countries, with toll free business numbers available in 150. The company has targeted the majority of its new releases to emerging markets from the "Next Eleven" and communication hubs in APAC. 2019's global expansion project is a continuation of AVOXI's 2018 efforts, which included additional employees in North America, Hong Kong, South Africa and Thailand, as well as the launch of a new VoIP data center in Hong Kong.

