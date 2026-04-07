Avra at Metropolitan Naples Defines Luxury Downtown High-rise Living in Southwest Florida

NAPLES, Fla., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising 15 stories above the intersection of Fifth Avenue South and Davis Boulevard in Naples, Florida, this exclusive residential enclave commands a premier position in the heart of the downtown area. Residents enjoy immediate access to the city's most celebrated fine dining, luxury retail, and cultural destinations, placing the best of downtown living just steps from home.

Avra at Metropolitan Naples is Southwest Florida's newest residential high-rise with residences priced from $2-7M.

Avra at Metropolitan Naples is a collection of 56 impeccably crafted residences showcasing expansive floor plans that seamlessly unite contemporary architecture with refined, high-end finishes. Floor-to-ceiling glass invites abundant natural light, while chef-inspired kitchens and thoughtfully curated interiors reflect a commitment to both design integrity and livability.

A comprehensive suite of amenities elevates the residential experience, including a rooftop infinity-edge pool with sweeping bay, city and Gulf views, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and lushly landscaped fifth-floor outdoor environments complete with fire features and elegant lounge areas, designed for both relaxation and entertaining.

These residences feature two-, three- and four-bedroom floor plans spanning 1,890 to more than 6,300 square feet of meticulously designed interiors. With residences priced from $2 – 7 million, Avra at Metropolitan Naples represents a rare opportunity to experience sophisticated living paired with unmatched convenience.

Construction at Avra continues to progress with the tower rising prominently along the downtown skyline and resident occupancy scheduled for fall of 2026.

About Avra at Metropolitan Naples

Avra at Metropolitan Naples is an exclusive luxury residential high-rise located in the heart of downtown Naples, Florida. With exceptional design, sophisticated amenities, and an unbeatable location, Avra is redefining modern luxury living in Southwest Florida.

SOURCE Avra at Metropolitan Naples, LLC