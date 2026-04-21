Avra at Metropolitan Naples Defines Luxury Downtown High-rise Living in Southwest Florida

News provided by

Avra at Metropolitan Naples, LLC

Apr 21, 2026, 07:46 ET

NAPLES, Fla., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising 15 stories above the intersection of Fifth Avenue South and Davis Boulevard in Naples, Florida, this exclusive residential enclave commands a premier position in the heart of the downtown area. Residents enjoy immediate access to the city's most celebrated fine dining, luxury retail, and cultural destinations, placing the best of downtown living just steps from home.

Continue Reading
Avra at Metropolitan Naples is Southwest Florida's newest residential high-rise coming to Downtown Naples.
Avra at Metropolitan Naples is Southwest Florida's newest residential high-rise coming to Downtown Naples.

Avra at Metropolitan Naples is a collection of 56 impeccably crafted residences showcasing expansive floor plans that seamlessly unite contemporary architecture with refined, high-end finishes. Floor-to-ceiling glass invites abundant natural light, while chef-inspired kitchens and thoughtfully curated interiors reflect a commitment to both design integrity and livability.

A comprehensive suite of amenities elevates the residential experience, including a rooftop infinity-edge pool with sweeping bay, city and Gulf views, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and lushly landscaped fifth-floor outdoor environments complete with fire features and elegant lounge areas, designed for both relaxation and entertaining.

These residences feature two-, three- and four-bedroom floor plans spanning 1,890 to more than 6,300 square feet of meticulously designed interiors. With residences priced from $2 – 7 million, Avra at Metropolitan Naples represents a rare opportunity to experience sophisticated living paired with unmatched convenience.

Construction at Avra continues to progress with the tower rising prominently along the downtown skyline and resident occupancy scheduled for fall of 2026.

For more information, visit avraatmetropolitannaples.com or call 239-320-7959.

About Avra at Metropolitan Naples
Avra at Metropolitan Naples is an exclusive luxury residential high-rise located in the heart of downtown Naples, Florida. With exceptional design, sophisticated amenities, and an unbeatable location, Avra is redefining modern luxury living in Southwest Florida.

SOURCE Avra at Metropolitan Naples, LLC

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Prime Locations Prove Their Value: Avra at Metropolitan Naples Draws Buyers to Prime Florida Market

Prime Locations Prove Their Value: Avra at Metropolitan Naples Draws Buyers to Prime Florida Market

Amid a competitive real estate market, one factor continues to shine above all others: location. Industry experts point to Naples as a prime example...
Sky-High Views, Prime Downtown Location and Resort-Style Amenities Define Life at Avra at Metropolitan Naples in Southwest Florida

Sky-High Views, Prime Downtown Location and Resort-Style Amenities Define Life at Avra at Metropolitan Naples in Southwest Florida

In the luxury real estate market, three elements consistently shape buyer demand: spectacular views, thoughtful amenities and an exceptional location....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Real Estate

Real Estate

Residential Real Estate

Residential Real Estate

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics