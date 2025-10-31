Avra Topping-Off Marks a Milestone for Metropolitan Naples

The achievement highlights steady progress on Naples' most dynamic mixed-use community

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metropolitan Naples recently held its topping off ceremony for Avra, marking a major milestone in the construction of the luxury high-rise community located in downtown Naples.

The topping-off ceremony signifies the completion of the tower's structural framework, bringing Avra one step closer to welcoming residents in Fall 2026. Team members, partners and community leaders gathered to commemorate the achievement and recognize the collaboration that has driven the project's success.

Avra at Metropolitan Naples

"Avra represents the best of urban living in Naples," said Ed Gonzalez, director of sales at Metropolitan Naples. "Reaching this stage is a testament to the dedication of our entire team and the excitement surrounding this development."

Upon completion, Avra will feature 56 luxury residences spread across the tower's 15 floors. Homes range from 1,890 to more than 6,300 square feet, with prices starting at $2 million and select penthouses exceeding $7 million. Each residence has been thoughtfully designed to showcase expansive open floor plans, floor-to-ceiling glass and private terraces with built-in BBQ grills. Homeowners also have two secured parking spaces located high and dry on floors two, three and four, well above FEMA flood guidelines.

Avra will also feature an extensive collection of resort-style amenities designed to elevate everyday living. Residents will enjoy a state-of-the-art fitness center and rooftop pool deck on the tower's 16th floor, providing panoramic views of the Gulf and Downtown Naples. Additional amenities on the fifth floor will include an elegantly appointed residents lounge, social and entertaining spaces, a putting green, fire pit and hot tub. Residents also have access to a business center and luxury guest suite for visiting friends and family.

"Every detail at Avra has been thoughtfully planned to reflect the lifestyle our residents expect at Metropolitan Naples," said Gonzalez. "From the sophisticated architecture and luxury finishes to the engaging amenities and walkable location, Avra brings together the best elements of luxury living in one exceptional address."

When complete, Avra will stand as a defining centerpiece of Metropolitan Naples, a mixed-use community that combines luxury residences, boutique retail and fine dining in a vibrant, walkable setting.

Prospective buyers are invited to experience the new sales gallery and learn more about this landmark opportunity in Naples. For details, visit MetropolitanNaples.com or call 239-758-9500. The Avra at Metropolitan Naples sales gallery is located at 1950 Mayfair Street, Naples, FL 34104.

About Avra at Metropolitan Naples

Avra at Metropolitan Naples is an exclusive luxury residential highrise located in the heart of downtown Naples, Florida. With exceptional design, sophisticated amenities, and an unbeatable location, Avra is redefining modern luxury living in Southwest Florida.

