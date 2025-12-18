Avrek Law Firm Addresses Rights of Undocumented Individuals Injured in Car Accidents in California

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avrek Law Firm, a leading personal injury law firm based in Newport Beach, California, has released an important public statement clarifying the legal rights of undocumented immigrants who are injured in motor vehicle accidents. The firm emphasizes that immigration status should never prevent an individual from seeking justice, compensation, or protection under California law. There are California laws shielding immigrant victims from deportation in civil cases.

"Don't be afraid. You have legal rights, and an experienced attorney can help you exercise every right that you have," said Maryam Parman, Founder & Managing Attorney at Avrek Law Firm. She continues, "Too often, undocumented victims suffer in silence after a crash because they're afraid their immigration status will be used against them. California law includes provisions intended to safeguard immigrant victims in civil proceedings."

Legal Protections Under California Law: What Rights Do Undocumented Immigrants Have?

California has some of the strongest protections in the nation for undocumented accident victims. Under California Evidence Code § 351.2, courts and law enforcement agencies are prohibited from using a person's immigration status against them in most civil cases, including personal injury lawsuits. These protections are intended to help individuals feel more secure when cooperating with police, seeking medical care, or pursuing compensation.

Even in serious cases such as hit-and-runs or rear endings, California Evidence Code § 351.2 covers protection for immigrants. While the motor-vehicle accident case is separate from immigration proceedings, some individuals in certain circumstances may be eligible to apply for immigration relief such as a U Visa, depending on federal criteria. A U Visa is a special immigration benefit for those who have suffered significant harm as the result of a qualifying crime and who assist law enforcement in the investigation or prosecution.

Understanding the U Visa Opportunity

To qualify for a U Visa, victims must generally:

Be the victim of a qualifying crime (such as a hit-and-run or felony assault)

Have suffered substantial physical or emotional harm

Possess information about the crime

Be helpful to law enforcement or prosecutors

Once granted, a U Visa can provide temporary legal status for up to four years, work authorization, and after three years, eligibility to apply for a green card (lawful permanent residency) — which can later lead to U.S. citizenship through the naturalization process. Understanding U Visa benefits may be important for individuals navigating both personal injury matters and potential immigration options, depending on their circumstances.

Avrek Law's Commitment to the Community

Avrek Law has a long-standing history of representing clients who might otherwise be overlooked — including those involved in catastrophic, complex, or at-fault accidents. The firm has recovered over $2 billion in compensation for its clients, and is dedicated to ensuring that all victims, regardless of background or immigration status, receive fair treatment under the law.

Avrek Law Firm Supervising Attorney, Anthony Perez, emphasizes, "California courts and police cannot use your immigration status against you in a personal injury case. If you're hurt in a car accident or hit by a car while walking — even if you're undocumented — you have the same right to pursue justice, compensation, and healing as anyone else."

About Avrek Law Firm

Avrek Law Firm is a premier personal injury law firm headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and has recovered over $2 billion for its clients. Avrek specializes in motor vehicle accidents, catastrophic injuries, wrongful death cases, and complex personal injury claims — including cases that other firms may turn away. The firm proudly serves clients throughout the West Coast and is committed to compassionate advocacy and aggressive representation.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Every situation is unique; individuals should consult an attorney for advice regarding their specific circumstances.

