AVRIL LAVIGNE PARTNERS WITH BANSHEE WINES TO LAUNCH "COMPLICATED" PINOT NOIR, MARKING HER FIRST OFFICIAL WINE RELEASE

Banshee will make a $10,000 donation to She Is The Music, a non-profit empowering women in the music industry

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight-time GRAMMY®-nominated diamond-certified global superstar Avril Lavigne is officially launching her first wine, Complicated, a limited-edition small batch Pinot Noir created in collaboration with Banshee Wines, one of the fastest-growing premium wines in the U.S. and part of the Family-owned Foley Family Wines & Spirits (FFWS) portfolio. Paying tribute to her RIAA 3x platinum-certified 2002 breakout single "Complicated" on the heels of her highly successful North American Greatest Hits Tour, Complicated is a light, velvety Pinot Noir layered with bright notes of cherry and raspberry, crafted to embody the confidence, complexity, and creativity that define both Avril and Banshee. The wine will be available for $30 exclusively on the Banshee website and, while supplies last, for tasting and purchase at the Banshee tasting room.

Building on their successful partnership launched in 2024, this collaboration with Banshee Wines is an ode to the past and a toast to the future, reflecting Avril's continued evolution and expansion into new creative ventures.

To celebrate the launch of Avril and Banshee's Complicated Pinot Noir, Banshee is offering a limited run of 50 "Sip and Spin" kits that may be added to a wine purchase. Each kit includes a record player and Avril's Let Go album on vinyl, featuring her chart-topping hit, "Complicated"¹. This special pairing invites fans to savor the wine while experiencing the music that inspired it, creating a moment of connection between taste and sound.

"Over the last two years on my Greatest Hits Tour, I was rocking out with the Banshee bar set up backstage every night, ready for the afterparty, so teaming up on our own wine just felt right. I hope that everyone can crack open a bottle with their best friends, blast the music that started it all for me, and enjoy the moment. Life can be complicated, but a good glass of wine doesn't have to be," said Avril Lavigne.

"The Complicated collaboration fuses Avril's unmistakable artistry and rock 'n' roll spirit with our winemaking craft, giving fans a new way to connect with her music. It also highlights why Banshee has become one of the fastest-growing U.S. wines and a top 15 California Ultra-Premium brand, recognized with the coveted Impact Hot Prospect award for five consecutive years," said Jason Daniel, Chief Marketing Officer of FFWS.

Avril, who broke barriers early in her career, has long been a trailblazer for representation and equality in music. In her honor, Banshee will make a $10,000 donation to benefit songwriting camps for She Is The Music, an organization dedicated to creating more opportunities for women in the music industry. This partnership gives fans a tangible way to support a cause deeply meaningful to both Avril and Banshee, while also serving as a powerful opportunity to unite purpose and product in an authentic, impactful way.

For more information about the partnership and to purchase the wine while supplies last, visit www.bansheewines.com

About Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne has made history, smashed records, and consistently blazed a trail of her own as an uncompromising force in music and culture. Beyond selling 50 million albums worldwide with 12.5 million units sold in the U.S. alone, she has notched eight GRAMMY® Award nominations, won 10 JUNO Awards, was appointed to the Order of Canada (2024), and is a Canada Walk of Fame (2023) and Hollywood Walk of Fame (2022) recipient. In June 2024, Avril released her first-ever Greatest Hits album featuring 20 career-spanning fan-favorites from her record-smashing catalog. In support, Avril completed a 29-night run of sold-out shows on her North American headline Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits Tour, as well as performed show-stopping sets oversees including her critically acclaimed Glastonbury debut. Due to phenomenal demand, the Greatest Hits tour was extended with 2025 dates and saw another successful run. Avril's impressive catalog includes the diamond-certified (Canada) and septuple platinum (U.S.) album Let Go [2002], quintuple-platinum (Canada) and triple-platinum (U.S.) Under My Skin [2004], double-platinum The Best Damn Thing [2007], gold-selling Goodbye Lullaby [2011], gold-selling Avril Lavigne [2013], Head Above Water [2019], and Love Sux [2022] that debuted in the top 10 on Billboard's Top 200 Chart and amassed over 12 million streams in its first week alone. As such, she remains one of the Soundscan-era's top-selling artists releasing albums in the U.S.'' and "the third best-selling Canadian female artist of all-time." She earned a spot in the Top 10 of Billboard's "Best of the 2000s'' chart and holds a Guinness World Record as the youngest female solo artist to top the UK chart while "Girlfriend" emerged as the first music video to reach 100 million views on YouTube.

For tour dates and all other information, please visit www.avrillavigne.com.

About Banshee Wines:

Banshee Wines was born in 2009 at a bar in the Dogpatch neighborhood of San Francisco with just eight barrels of the now coveted Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir. The winery soon found its home in the heart of Healdsburg, driven by a mission to create wines that embody the best of California. Bill Foley acquired the Alexander Valley-based vineyard in 2018, continuing the legacy of producing wines with the complexity and quality of the highest caliber. The wine is crafted by winemaker Jake Lachowitzer with a commitment to authenticity and a winemaking approach that focuses on minimal intervention and sustainable practices, allowing the true character of each vineyard to shine. In November 2023, after outgrowing its Healdsburg location, Banshee moved into an expansive new winery and tasting room in Alexander Valley.

For more information, visit bansheewines.com and follow @bansheewines on Instagram.

About Foley Family Wines & Spirits

Established by Bill Foley in 1996, Foley Family Wines & Spirits (FFWS) is a portfolio of highly acclaimed wines and spirits from some of the world's greatest estates. The company owns more than 24 wineries and a distillery, each with its distinct style, legacy, and approach to hospitality. FFWS has expanded its portfolio significantly since its founding, now including such storied brands as Chalk Hill Estate Winery, Sebastiani, Roth, Banshee, Ferrari-Carano, Chateau St. Jean, Lancaster, and Sonoma Coast Vineyards in Sonoma; Merus, Silverado, Foley Johnson and Swanson in Napa Valley; Lincourt, Firestone, and Foley Estates in Southern California; Chalone Vineyard and Cosentino in central California; and Four Graces and Acrobat in Oregon. FFWS's import wines include Lucien Albrecht in France, Nieto Senetiner in Argentina, and 14 wine brands spanning three of New Zealand's most acclaimed winegrowing regions: Marlborough, Central Otago, and Martinborough. The growing global spirits portfolio includes domestic brands Minden Mill Whiskeys, High Ground Estate Vodka, Charles Goodnight Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Evil Bean Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, and Ampersand. International spirits include New Zealand's Lighthouse Gin, El Mexicano Tequila, the Loch Lomond Group portfolio of Scotch and spirits, Two Stacks Irish Whiskey and Killowen Distillery. FFWS also imports SABÉ canned cocktails.

To learn more about Foley Family Wines & Spirits, visit FFWS.com .

