AVRP Skyport Kicks Off Torrey Pines Project Renovation Using Latest Design Innovations

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction has started on AVRP Skyport's renovation of BioMed Realty's life science asset at 11010 Torreyana in La Jolla. Situated at the head of the Torrey Pines State Reserve, the property was originally developed in the early 1980s. BioMed Realty is in the process of renovating the 81,000-square-foot asset into a modern life science headquarters.

The design concept includes numerous exterior upgrades and improved interior and site amenities, an expanded entry lobby and feature stair as well as infrastructure improvements to embrace its future use as a creative environment for biotech tenants.

"The use of Virtual Reality as a design tool was key to our decision to partner with AVRP Skyport," added Federico Mina, Vice President, Development for BioMed Realty. "Our use of their technology so early in the development of the design was crucial to our understanding of the concept and influence and approval of the solution."

Plans are underway for a "great lawn" shared amenity, outdoor barbeque and gaming areas, food truck support for a potential revolving food program, a new contemporary architecture façade treatment, an expanded two-story entry lobby, conference center, and gym complete with locker rooms. The main entry lobby extends through the building to an interior lounge and outdoor elevated deck to connect tenants with the Torrey Pines State Preserve.

"The goal is to take the great bones this property has and build upon them," said AVRP Skyport Principal and Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer Brian M Koshley, AIA – Project Lead for the assignment. "Its unique connection to nature with its unobstructed views of designated open space, and the historical connection to San Diego's technology economy is a natural starting off point. You can even interpret the street address as 'binary code!'" AVRP Skyport's renovation concept marries the building's unique relationship to nature with a location rich in biotech leaders.

About BioMed Realty

Founded in 2004, and a Blackstone portfolio company since 2016, BioMed Realty owns, operates and develops high-quality life science real estate comprising 13.6 million square feet, including 2.6 million square feet of Class A properties in active development to meet the growing demand of the life science industry. BioMed Realty's portfolio is located in the leading innovation markets throughout the United States and United Kingdom, led by Boston-Cambridge, San Francisco, San Diego, Seattle, New York and Cambridge, U.K. With over 200 tenant partners, BioMed Realty provides real estate solutions for global enterprises, established biotechnology and innovation companies, leading universities and premier research institutions. To learn more about BioMed Realty, visit biomedrealty.com, and please follow us on Twitter @biomedrealty.

About AVRP Skyport

AVRP Skyport develops innovative design solutions through a unique creative process that delivers memorable experiences of the built environment. AVRP is on LinkedIn and for more information, visit AVRP Skyport online. Press and media inquiries Kim Smith ksmith@avrpstudios.com, 619-704-2700.

