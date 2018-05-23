AVRP Skyport Principal Frank Wolden Presents Vision of Seaport San Diego at San Diego Tourism Authority 2018 Annual Meeting

Seaport San Diego is a proposed $1.2 billion development replacing Seaport Village in Downtown San Diego. The 70-acre project includes hotels, shops, restaurants, a public beach, an aquarium, a learning center, and an observation tower. Seaport San Diego is deemed San Diego's most significant urban, waterfront project.

Kerri Kapich, Chief Operating Officer of the SDTA, said: "Bold ideas help San Diego to be a worldwide destination for vacations and meetings. The visionary thinkers who designed Seaport are helping keep San Diego among the most competitive waterfront destinations in the world."

According to the SDTA, San Diego hosts 35 million yearly visitors who spend $10.8 billion per year. Tourism is San Diego County's second largest industry.

Protea Waterfront Development is leading the development of Seaport San Diego along with the Port of San Diego. AVRP Skyport, Perkins Eastman, and Gensler are leading the design effort. The Seaport San Diego team also includes OdySea, ThrillCorp, and Gafcon.

Wolden said: "It's very rewarding to share our team's work with an industry so directly impacted by our efforts. When complete, Seaport San Diego will knit together San Diego's greatest assets — San Diego Bay, downtown San Diego, the air, Coronado Bridge, and the waterfront."

About AVRP Skyport

AVRP Skyport strives to find and develop an original idea that drives the creative process for each project. Principals Douglas H. Austin, FAIA; Christopher T. Veum, AAIA, IIDA; Randy Robbins, AIA, LEED AP; and Frank Wolden represent award-wining portfolios inspiring developers and civic leaders to think beyond traditional boundaries, infusing each project with experiential community connections. For more information, visit www.avrpstudios.com.

