AVRP Skyport Principal Frank Wolden Presents Vision of Seaport San Diego at San Diego Tourism Authority 2018 Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of San Diego's regional thought leaders, AVRP Skyport Principal Frank Wolden recently presented the vision behind Seaport San Diego at the San Diego Tourism Authority (SDTA) Annual Meeting. Joining San Diego Councilmember Chris Ward and San Diego Convention Center Board Chair Gil Cabrera, Wolden was one of three keynote speakers at the May 10 meeting at SeaWorld. The audience of 900 learned about Seaport San Diego's world-class design which will open up our waterfront, bringing people to the water's edge, and support the developer's goal of a quad bottom line: People, Planet, Purpose and Profit.
Seaport San Diego is a proposed $1.2 billion development replacing Seaport Village in Downtown San Diego. The 70-acre project includes hotels, shops, restaurants, a public beach, an aquarium, a learning center, and an observation tower. Seaport San Diego is deemed San Diego's most significant urban, waterfront project.
Kerri Kapich, Chief Operating Officer of the SDTA, said: "Bold ideas help San Diego to be a worldwide destination for vacations and meetings. The visionary thinkers who designed Seaport are helping keep San Diego among the most competitive waterfront destinations in the world."
According to the SDTA, San Diego hosts 35 million yearly visitors who spend $10.8 billion per year. Tourism is San Diego County's second largest industry.
Protea Waterfront Development is leading the development of Seaport San Diego along with the Port of San Diego. AVRP Skyport, Perkins Eastman, and Gensler are leading the design effort. The Seaport San Diego team also includes OdySea, ThrillCorp, and Gafcon.
Wolden said: "It's very rewarding to share our team's work with an industry so directly impacted by our efforts. When complete, Seaport San Diego will knit together San Diego's greatest assets — San Diego Bay, downtown San Diego, the air, Coronado Bridge, and the waterfront."
About AVRP Skyport
AVRP Skyport strives to find and develop an original idea that drives the creative process for each project. Principals Douglas H. Austin, FAIA; Christopher T. Veum, AAIA, IIDA; Randy Robbins, AIA, LEED AP; and Frank Wolden represent award-wining portfolios inspiring developers and civic leaders to think beyond traditional boundaries, infusing each project with experiential community connections. For more information, visit www.avrpstudios.com.
