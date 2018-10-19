AVS and AIP Publishing Expand Partnership to Launch AVS Quantum Science

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing and AVS: Science and Technology of Materials, Interfaces, and Processing (AVS) today announced an agreement to publish AVS Quantum Science, a new online interdisciplinary journal. The announcement coincides with the AVS 65th International Symposium & Exhibition in Long Beach, California, from October 21-26, 2018.

There is growing excitement around quantum information science (QIS): the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy released a preliminary national QIS strategy in September and the U.S. Department of Energy and the National Science Foundation awarded $249 million in QIS grants; funders around the globe are allocating almost $15bn to QIS over the next few years.

According to AVS Managing Director Yvonne Towse, "AVS and AIP Publishing share a vision to publish the leading interdisciplinary journal covering QIS. We intend to build on the momentum now accelerating developments in the field."

The scope of AVS Quantum Science is, at its core, the study of measurement. Measuring the smallest possible (quantized) value of a physical property opens the door for understanding additional characteristics and processes that occur on small, medium, and large scales. Quantum science research holds topical connections between the sub-atomic, atomic, and nanoscale research. The very nature of quantum phenomena is such that they may be found in every field within the physical sciences (chemistry, physics, and materials) as well as biology, computer science, and engineering.

Jason Wilde, PhD., AIP Publishing's Chief Publishing Officer, said, "We are delighted to further our relationship with the AVS to develop AVS Quantum Science. This collaboration strengthens our existing publishing partnership, meets the needs of the growing quantum information science field, and furthers our commitment to serve our scholarly societies." Dr. Wilde noted that the new journal's scope aligns well within AIP Publishing's own portfolio of journals, which include Applied Physics Letters and Journal of Applied Physics.

AVS is a member society of the American Institute of Physics (AIP) and a long-time publishing partner of AIP Publishing. AIP Publishing provides a full suite of publishing services from manuscript submission to online hosting for AVS publications, which include the Journal of Vacuum Science and Technology A, Journal of Vacuum Science and Technology B, Biointerphases, and Surface Science Spectra. In 2017 AVS and AIP Publishing worked together to launch a new spectral visualization tool, eSpectra ( https://espectra.aip.org) .

About AIP Publishing

AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP). AIP Publishing's mission is to support the charitable, scientific and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities in the fields of the physical and related sciences on its own behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners to help them proactively advance their missions.

SOURCE AIP Publishing

Related Links

http://publishing.aip.org

