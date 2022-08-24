AVS Mobile safety equipment - 30 years of competence in development and production

LEVERKUSEN, Germany, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the past, a traffic safety measure often consisted only of a mobile construction site traffic light and a few traffic cones. Today's road construction projects are subject to the highest safety standards and place far more demands on transportable protective devices. Safety barrier systems for a wide range of applications are required, which always offer safe and practicable solutions even for unforeseen situations.

AVS Berghaus ProTec 30 years mobile barriers

For 30 years, the AVS Group has been developing mobile crash barriers, constantly orienting itself to new requirements resulting from regulations and practical experience. The first tested crash barrier was the STGW 1500 in 1992 - a protective device made of metal. In 2007, the first steel and concrete crash barrier, the ProTec 120, was launched. Today, our ProTec crash barrier systems, which have been further developed many times and tested according to current standards, offer a solution for every application.

This year, we are celebrating our 30th anniversary at our site in Mellingen. This is where the history of the development of mobile protective walls began and where new models are still being developed and produced today. "Constant new and further developments make this job at AVS really interesting. New ideas and requirements are implemented together as a team. Sustainability is an important factor here," says Marco Voigt, Steel Construction Department.

The right solution for every area of application

The ProTec family offers a solution for every area of application - from small urban construction sites to kilometer-long highway sections, with a small construction width or low dead weight. Whether ProTec 50 for narrow partitions and in inner-city areas, ProTec 120 as a compact variant or ProTec 161 with extremely high stability - every construction site situation can be equipped individually. There are also special solutions for accidents and other emergencies for the fire department, rescue service and police to reach the danger zone quickly.

Proven safety and unique benefits

The family includes various models that have grown into a unique system solution through precisely fitting combination and friction-locked interconnection. Outstanding values in containment level and effective range are combined in the ProTec system. All elements of the ProTec series are quick and easy to install. They can be friction-locked to each other, but also to stationary guards or transportable systems from other manufacturers. All ProTec crash barriers and accessories have been successfully tested for containment levels T1, T2, T3 and H1.

Our mobile crash barriers as well as the other products and services of AVS Verkehrssicherung can be experienced online without risk, congestion and traffic noise: www.avs-showroom.com

