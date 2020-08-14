AVTECH Announces North American Launch of New Mobile UV System to Help Sanitize Facilities

WARREN, R.I., Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AVTECH Software (AVTECH) is excited to announce the North American launch of the new Mobile UV System. The Mobile UV System is a portable unit that uses Germicidal UV light to sanitize the air and surfaces in facilities such as classrooms, waiting rooms, doctors' offices, hair salons, gyms and more.

Now in its 32nd year in business, AVTECH manufactures Room Alert, the world's most popular environment monitor for business continuity plans. Room Alert is made in the USA and proactively monitors environment conditions such as temperature, humidity, flood, power, smoke, and more. Room Alert is currently used in 186 of 196 countries by organizations ranging from thousands of small businesses to one of the world's largest retailers, over 80% of the Fortune 1000, the United Nations, every branch of the US military, and many state and local governments.

One of Room Alert's primary uses is to protect the health and safety of employees, customers, patients, and tenants in the facilities it is monitoring by alerting to conditions that could cause issues, such as high heat and humidity or conditions that could lead to mold growth. With the launch of the new Mobile UV System in North America, AVTECH is extending their ability to help keep facilities safe for the people within them by giving them the ability to supplement their regular cleaning routines. Users simply move the Mobile UV System into a room, set a timer based on the overall room dimensions, and the four 36 watt UV-C lightbulbs in the Mobile UV System work to kill bacteria and inactivate viruses with a 99.9% efficiency. No special training or certifications are needed to operate the Mobile UV System.

"The Mobile UV System launched in July in Ireland to immediate success with hotels, restaurants, schools and more," said AVTECH President & COO Richard Grundy. "Owners, administrators, and managers who are concerned about re-opening their facilities and protecting the health of their people quickly recognized the benefit the Mobile UV System provides when combined with their usual cleaning procedures. Using UV-C light is proven to kill microbes and is an extremely safe and effective way to provide protection for staff members, tenants, patients, students, and clients. The Mobile UV System is easy to use and can be deployed in nearly any environment or situation."

In addition to Room Alert environment monitors, AVTECH also offers a wide range of digital, switch and analog sensors designed to help users monitor as many environment conditions as possible to help protect their facilities. Room Alert is a crucial part of any organization's business continuity plan, as it allows users to fully monitor environment conditions in their data centers, server rooms, and facilities that can cause unexpected downtime.

"AVTECH has spent the last 32 years protecting facilities and the people who use them," explained AVTECH Founder & CEO Michael Sigourney. "Any organization that cares about the health and well-being of the people in their facilities will strongly benefit from using the Mobile UV System as part of their overall cleaning and sanitizing program. UV-C light is FDA-approved to help sterilize and disinfect surfaces, and organizations who implement it into their cleaning and disinfecting routines will show their customers, patients, students, and tenants how much they value the health of their community."

