AVTECH Announces the Release of the New Room Alert 32S Proactive Environment Monitor

WARREN, R.I., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AVTECH Software (AVTECH) is proud to announce the introduction of the Room Alert 32S, their new proactive environment monitor. The new Room Alert 32S provides a wealth of new security features and options for enterprise deployments and secure facilities.

The all-new Room Alert 32S offers unparalleled environment monitoring features along with SSL, TLS email, 2048-bit encryption and more.

Now in its 32nd year in business, AVTECH manufactures Room Alert, the world's most popular environment monitor for business continuity plans. Room Alert is made in the USA and proactively monitors environment conditions such as temperature, humidity, flood, power, smoke, and more. Room Alert is currently used in 186 of 196 countries by organizations ranging from thousands of small businesses to Boeing, Sprint, Microsoft, over 80% of the Fortune 1000, the United Nations, and many government agencies.

The new Room Alert 32S expands on the proven base of AVTECH's Room Alert 32E while adding a multitude of advanced security features. New features include an HTTPS / SSL web interface, SSL / TLS email notifications, multiple SNMP versions, and 2048-bit encryption as well as SSL push for data to reach the Room Alert Account online portal for web-enabled customer access. Many of the security features built into the new Room Alert 32S are a crucial component in helping organizations follow security best practices, including users who need to follow DFARS and NIST SP 800-171 guidelines.

"Our new Room Alert 32S delivers an unparalleled secure environment monitoring experience for our users," said AVTECH President & COO Richard Grundy. "Room Alert is designed to safeguard the most critical and secure facilities around the world. As online security features grow in popularity and use, we continue to invest heavily in R&D to make sure those features are present in our Room Alert monitors. Customer feedback has allowed us to focus on the features that our users most desired in a new Room Alert monitor for their facilities."

The Room Alert 32S offers users the ability to use over 32 external sensors to help monitor and protect their environment. Temperature, Humidity and Power Sensors are built into the Room Alert 32S along with an Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) that will allow the Room Alert 32S to continue to send alerts even if power to the facility is lost. In addition to the built-in sensors, the Room Alert 32S also ships with AVTECH's patented Digital Active Power w/Temperature Sensor and an additional external Digital Temperature Sensor to help provide a comprehensive suite of environment monitoring features right out of the box.

AVTECH offers a wide range of digital, switch and analog sensors designed to help users monitor as many environment conditions as possible to help protect their facilities. Room Alert is a crucial part of any organization's business continuity plan, as it allows users to fully monitor environment conditions in their data centers, server rooms, and facilities that can cause unexpected downtime. All Room Alert monitors come standard with free firmware updates as well as lifetime support.

