AVTECH Awarded Patent for Its Digital Active Power w/Temperature Sensor

WARREN, R.I., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AVTECH Software (AVTECH) is excited to announce that it has been awarded a patent for its revolutionary Digital Active Power w/Temperature Sensor.

AVTECH's patented Digital Active Power w/Temperature Sensor allows users to monitor power status and ambient temperature of nearly any device.

The Digital Active Power w/Temperature Sensor connects to AVTECH's Room Alert environment monitors to deliver the power status of nearly any electrical device. Previously, anyone looking for a device's power status would need to either unplug the device or physically modify the power cable, which could cause damage to both the cable and device. AVTECH's Digital Active Power w/Temperature Sensor straps onto a power cable within seconds and can immediately provide power status, along with temperature readings, without the need to involve an electrician.

Now in its 31st year in business, AVTECH manufactures Room Alert, the world's most popular environment monitor for business continuity plans. Room Alert is made in the USA and proactively monitors environment conditions, such as temperature, humidity, flood, power, smoke and more. Room Alert is currently used in 186 of 196 countries, by organizations ranging from thousands of small businesses to Boeing, Sprint, Microsoft, over 80% of the Fortune 1000, the United Nations and many local governments.

Many business continuity plans include network and data monitoring that does not monitor environmental factors that cause 30% of outages suffered by businesses. AVTECH's Room Alert helps resolve this to provide users with peace of mind, knowing that the environmental threats that can cause data loss and downtime are being proactively monitored for early detection, which will drastically reduce downtime and loss of revenue.

"Being awarded this patent from the U.S. government is an incredible accomplishment for our company," said Richard Grundy, President of AVTECH. "The Digital Active Power w/Temperature Sensor first came to fruition when one of our customers asked how they could monitor the power status of hundreds of servers that they couldn't power off to plug in a separate monitoring device. Their need led our staff to develop the Digital Active Power w/Temperature Sensor after neither we nor our customer could find an existing solution that worked in that situation. Since its release, we've had thousands of customers purchase the Digital Active Power w/Temperature Sensor to monitor critical equipment that cannot be powered down or modified in any way. The Digital Active Power w/Temperature Sensor is a key product that helps our customers proactively monitor their facilities and networks to help prevent costly downtime."

In addition to Room Alert environment monitors, AVTECH also provides the online RoomAlert.com account dashboard and local Device ManageR software for Room Alert monitoring, management and reporting. Both software packages are completely designed, developed, supported and updated at AVTECH's corporate headquarters at Cutler Mill in Warren, Rhode Island.

AVTECH offers a wide range of digital, switch and analog sensors designed to help users monitor as many environmental conditions as possible to help protect their facilities. Room Alert is a crucial part of any organization's business continuity plan, as it allows users to fully monitor environmental conditions in their data centers, server rooms and facilities that can cause unexpected downtime.

About AVTECH

AVTECH Software (AVTECH), a private corporation founded in 1988, is a computer hardware and software developer and manufacturer based in Warren, Rhode Island. AVTECH Room Alert products are made in the USA and proactively monitor critical facilities and assets for conditions, such as temperature, humidity, power, flood/water leakage, smoke/fire, air flow, room entry, motion, cameras and more. Room Alert is in use in over 180 countries and can be found in over 80% of the Fortune 1000, most state and federal agencies and all branches of the U.S. military. Room Alert is "Environment Monitoring Made Easy … Don't Wait Until It's Too Late!"

Media Contact:

Russell Benoit

Press@AVTECH.com

AVTECH Software

16 Cutler St., Cutler Mill

Warren, RI 02885

Phone: 401.628.1600

Digital Active Power w/Temperature Sensor

