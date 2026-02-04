Avtech Capital, LLC Completes Inaugural Equipment ABS Issuance

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avtech Capital, LLC ("Avtech") today announced the successful completion of its inaugural asset-backed securitization, AVT 2026-1. The transaction had an aggregate value of $141 million, consisting of four classes of notes. The senior tranche received a AAA (sf) rating from Kroll Bond Rating Agency.

The issuance is backed by a portfolio of commercial equipment leases spanning a diverse array of industries and equipment types. The transaction generated strong demand from institutional investors and was significantly oversubscribed.

Capital One Securities, Inc. (a non-bank affiliate of Capital One, N.A.) served as sole structuring agent and sole bookrunner. Chapman and Cutler LLP acted as legal counsel to Avtech and the issuer.

"With the completion of AVT 2026-1, we've reached an important milestone for our platform," said Chris Scharman, Chief Executive Officer of Avtech. "We appreciate the strong reception from the institutional investor community, which reflects the quality of our origination, underwriting, and servicing capabilities. Our participation in the securitization market supports Avtech's ability to continue scaling and delivering effective equipment financing solutions to customers across the U.S."

"We are proud of this inaugural issuance and grateful to our banking partners, legal counsel, and third-party providers for their support in executing a successful transaction," added Chris Emery, President of Avtech.

"Capital One Securities was pleased to partner with Avtech Capital on its inaugural ABS transaction," said Eric Shea, Senior Managing Director and Head of Structured Products at Capital One Securities. "This successful issuance demonstrates the market's confidence in Avtech's management team and platform, and we look forward to supporting their future growth."

About Avtech Capital, LLC

Avtech Capital, LLC is a privately held equipment finance and leasing company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Avtech provides equipment financing solutions to small, medium, and large companies throughout the United States across a wide variety of equipment and industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, aircraft, technology, software, energy, construction, mining, and transportation, as well as specialized and non-traditional equipment. For more information, visit www.avtechcapital.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When Avtech uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties may include, among other things, market conditions and other factors beyond Avtech's control. Avtech undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Avtech Capital