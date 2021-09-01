AVTECH Introduces New Room Alert 3S for Secure Environment Monitoring in Compact Economical Package

WARREN, R.I., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AVTECH Software (AVTECH) is excited to introduce the Room Alert 3S, the newest monitor in their award-winning Room Alert PRO line of secure proactive environment monitors. The new Room Alert 3S offers enhanced security features and options for organizations looking to protect their facilities in a compact package that is easy to install and maintain.

Now in its 33rd year in business, AVTECH manufactures Room Alert, the world's most popular environment monitor for business continuity plans. Room Alert is made in the USA and proactively monitors environment conditions such as temperature, humidity, flood, power, smoke, and more. Room Alert is currently used in 187 of 196 countries by organizations ranging from thousands of small businesses to Boeing, Sprint, Microsoft, over 80% of the Fortune 1000, the United Nations, and many government agencies.

The Room Alert 3S expands on the proven base of AVTECH's most popular monitor, the Room Alert 3E, while adding advanced security features such as an HTTPS / SSL web interface, SSL / TLS email notifications, SNMP versions 1/2c/3, and 2048-bit encryption as well as SSL push for data to reach the Room Alert Account online portal. The Room Alert 3S expands the Room Alert PRO line, a 2021 TMC Product of the Year award winner, to offer a compact and easy-to-install monitor for organizations that choose to follow security best practices, including DFARS and NIST SP 800-171 guidelines.

"We are excited to introduce the new Room Alert 3S to our users around the world," said AVTECH President & COO Richard Grundy. "Customers have been asking for a more compact Room Alert PRO monitor for their small spaces such as telephone closets or small server rooms, and the Room Alert 3S offers the perfect solution. Our engineering team has included the security features in our larger Room Alert PRO monitors such as SSL, TLS email, 2048-bit encryption and SNMP v3 and placed them in a compact enclosure that users of our best-selling Room Alert 3E will be very familiar with. The Room Alert 3S will help users realize peace of mind by helping prevent costly downtime and data loss."

The Room Alert 3S provides built-in temperature monitoring and offers two additional sensor ports, allowing users to connect a wide range of sensors to help monitor the environment conditions that are most important to their facility. Users can manage their alerts, graphs, reports and more through the Room Alert Account portal, including downloadable Room Alert management software, device firmware, third-party SNMP platforms, or any combination of the above.

In addition to Room Alert environment monitors, AVTECH offers a wide range of digital, switch and analog sensors designed to help users monitor as many environment conditions as possible to help protect their facilities. Room Alert is a crucial part of any organization's business continuity plan, as it allows users to fully monitor environment conditions in their data centers, server rooms, and facilities that can cause unexpected downtime. All Room Alert monitors come standard with free firmware updates as well as lifetime support.

About AVTECH

AVTECH Software (AVTECH), a private corporation founded in 1988, is a computer hardware and software developer and manufacturer based in Warren, RI. AVTECH's Room Alert products are made in the USA and proactively monitor critical facilities and assets for conditions such as temperature, humidity, power, flood / water leakage, smoke / fire, air flow, room entry, motion, cameras and more. Room Alert is in use in over 185 countries and can be found in over 80% of the Fortune 1000, most state and federal agencies, and all branches of the US military. Room Alert is "Environment Monitoring Made Easy… Don't Wait Until It's Too Late!" For more information, please visit AVTECH.com.

