AVTECH Named Rhode Island 2018 Exporter of the Year by the US Small Business Administration

WARREN, R.I., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AVTECH Software (AVTECH) is pleased to announce that it has been named the 2018 Exporter of the Year by the Rhode Island Small Business Administration.

AVTECH leadership poses with Rhode Island's congressional delegation at the SBA awards luncheon.

The designation of "Exporter of the Year" comes on the strength of AVTECH's worldwide reach, with users now in 186 of 196 countries. AVTECH's exporting excellence is a result of years of building strong relationships with both end users and valued resellers around the world, which has allowed its exporting business to grow from approximately 23 percent of their revenue prior to 2016 to over 30 percent in 2017. Forecasts currently project exporting revenue will be over 40 percent by 2020.

Now in its 30th year in business, AVTECH manufactures Room Alert, the world's most popular environment monitor. Room Alert is made in the USA and proactively monitors environment conditions such as temperature, humidity, flood, power, smoke, and more. Room Alert is currently used by organizations ranging from thousands of small businesses through Amazon, Boeing, Sprint, Microsoft, over 80 percent of the Fortune 1000, the United Nations, Pentagon, all branches of the U.S. government, all 50 states, and many local governments.

Many business continuity plans include network and data monitoring that do not monitor environment factors that cause 30 percent of outages suffered by businesses. AVTECH's Room Alert helps resolve this to provide users with peace of mind, knowing that the environment threats that can cause data loss and downtime are being proactively monitored for early detection, which will drastically reduce downtime and loss of revenue.

"We have worked with the SBA for a number of years, and their support has helped us expand our reach both domestically and internationally," said Richard Grundy, President & COO of AVTECH. "Being recognized as Exporter of the Year during our 30th anniversary is a testament to the hard work our team has put into developing our products as well as our relationships with partners worldwide."

In addition to Room Alert environment monitors and sensors, AVTECH also provides Device ManageR software and the online RoomAlert.com Account portal for Room Alert monitoring, alerting, management, and reporting. Both software packages are completely designed, developed, supported, and updated at AVTECH's corporate headquarters at Cutler Mill in Warren, Rhode Island.

AVTECH offers a wide range of digital, switch and analog sensors designed to help users monitor as many environment conditions as possible to help protect their facilities. Room Alert is a crucial part of any organization's business continuity plan, as it allows users to fully monitor environment conditions in their data centers, server rooms, and facilities that can cause unexpected downtime.

"AVTECH is both honored and humbled to be named Exporter of the Year for the state of Rhode Island," said Michael Sigourney, Founder & CEO of AVTECH. "As data centers continue to grow in both number and size, organizations recognize how critical it is to be notified of any environment-related problems as soon as they happen. By working with resellers around the world, we've been able to help organizations in 186 out of 196 countries protect their facilities and valued assets. That's a role we take very seriously, and our continued success exporting Room Alert shows how fortunate we are to have a strong team that's dedicated to helping our users and resellers worldwide."

About AVTECH

AVTECH Software (AVTECH), a private corporation founded in 1988, is a computer hardware and software developer and manufacturer based in Warren, Rhode Island. AVTECH Room Alert products are made in the USA and proactively monitor critical facilities and assets for conditions such as temperature, humidity, power, flood / water leakage, smoke / fire, air flow, room entry, motion, cameras and more. Room Alert is in use in over 180 countries and can be found in over 80 percent of the Fortune 1000, most state and federal agencies, and all branches of the U.S. military. Room Alert is "Environment Monitoring Made Easy… Don't Wait Until It's Too Late!"

