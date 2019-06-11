AVTECH President Richard Grundy Honored by Providence Business News for His Leadership

WARREN, R.I., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AVTECH Software (AVTECH) is proud to announce that Richard Grundy, President & COO of AVTECH, has been honored with a "40 Under 40" award from the Providence Business News. This award honors a select few in the greater Rhode Island region based on their career success, community involvement, and commitment to help make a difference on both the local and the national level.

Richard Grundy displays Room Alert monitors in a local data center.

Now in its 31st year in business, AVTECH manufactures Room Alert, the world's most popular environment monitor for business continuity plans. Room Alert is made in the USA and proactively monitors environment conditions such as temperature, humidity, flood, power, smoke, and more. Room Alert is currently used in 186 of 196 countries by organizations ranging from thousands of small businesses to Amazon, Lockheed, AT&T, over 80% of the Fortune 1000, the United Nations, and many local governments.

"Being recognized as a 40 Under 40 award winner by the Providence Business News is truly an honor," said Richard Grundy upon learning the news. "It's been amazing to be a part of the AVTECH team for nearly 20 years and watching the company grow and expand. AVTECH has always had an atmosphere of collaboration and family, and I'm honored to help lead the company forward through our continued growth and expansion." While performing his duties as President & COO at AVTECH, Richard also serves on the Wentworth Institute of Technology Alumni Board of Directors, mentors engineering students, and works with local charities including 21 FrienDS. Richard currently resides in southeastern Massachusetts with his wife Amanda and daughter Gabrielle.

"From my view, Rick is at the top of the list and I am pleased to work with him over the last 18 years," said Michael Sigourney, Founder & CEO of AVTECH. "Under Rick's leadership, AVTECH has experienced unprecedented growth, including applying for and receiving multiple patents in addition to the opening of our first international distribution facility in Ireland to help better serve our international users and resellers. Rick is a man of high integrity and I predict that he can accomplish anything desired. It is exciting to see him lead AVTECH, and I am so proud of everything Rick has and can accomplish in his life. He continues to be a pleasure to work with."

Many business continuity plans include network and data monitoring although they do not monitor the environment factors that cause 30% of outages suffered by businesses. AVTECH's Room Alert helps resolve this to provide users with peace of mind, knowing that the environment threats that can cause data loss and downtime are being proactively monitored for early detection, which will drastically reduce downtime and loss of revenue.

In addition to Room Alert environment monitors, AVTECH also provides the online RoomAlert.com Account portal and local Device ManageR software for Room Alert monitoring, management, and reporting. Both software platforms are completely designed, developed, supported, and updated at AVTECH's corporate headquarters at Cutler Mill in Warren, Rhode Island.

AVTECH offers a wide range of digital, switch and analog sensors designed to help users monitor as many environment conditions as possible to help protect their facilities. Room Alert is a crucial part of any organization's business continuity plan, as it allows users to fully monitor environment conditions in their data centers, server rooms, and facilities that can cause unexpected downtime.

About AVTECH

AVTECH Software (AVTECH), a private corporation founded in 1988, is a computer hardware and software developer and manufacturer based in Warren, RI. AVTECH's Room Alert products are made in the USA and proactively monitor critical facilities and assets for conditions such as temperature, humidity, power, flood / water leakage, smoke / fire, air flow, room entry, motion, cameras and more. Room Alert is in use in over 180 countries and can be found in over 80% of the Fortune 1000, most state and federal agencies, and all branches of the US military. Room Alert is "Environment Monitoring Made Easy… Don't Wait Until It's Too Late!" For more information, please visit AVTECH.com

