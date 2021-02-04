AVTEQ Announces New Ownership

DALLAS, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AVTEQ, Inc., a leading manufacturer of A/V mounts, mobile stands, and collaborative furniture, is excited to announce new ownership. Through a private transaction, the new owner and CEO of the company is Aaron Rubner.

Mr. Rubner, who was promoted to President of AVTEQ in January 2017, joined the company as National Sales Manager in 2007. Over the last 13 years, he has been instrumental in establishing AVTEQ as a premier manufacturer in the video conferencing industry.

"I am energized and extremely excited for the future of AVTEQ," said Aaron Rubner. "We have amazing employees, partners, and customers who have been an integral part of our success. As the company's owner, I am committed to providing value and integrity as we continue to grow our partnerships and deliver innovative and quality solutions to address the needs of our market."

AVTEQ, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, was first to market with a metal flat-panel A/V mobile cart and A/V-centric credenza. The company now offers over 20 mobile stands that support displays up to 98" and a line of collaborative technology furniture. AVTEQ also offered the first display mount for the Cisco Webex Board 55 that works with mobile stands. As a Cisco Solutions Partner, AVTEQ offers a range of mounting solutions that are certified Webex compatible. The company works closely with other industry leaders, including Poly and LifeSize, to design products that add value and support to their technology solutions.

In addition to AVTEQ's standard product line, the company offers custom design solutions including made-to-order and OEM products. AVTEQ products are TAA compliant.

Contact: Aaron Rubner

Phone: 214.905.9001

Email: [email protected]

About AVTEQ, Inc.

Dallas-based AVTEQ, Inc. has provided innovative A/V mounting and furniture solutions for 20 years. AVTEQ is committed to delivering innovative solutions designed and engineered for today's technology. Working closely with commercial audio-visual integrators and industry leaders, AVTEQ's agile team delivers customized products that add value and solve unique needs in the marketplace. For more information about AVTEQ's full line of collaborative workplace solutions, visit avteqinc.com.

SOURCE AVTEQ, Inc.