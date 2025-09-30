AVTRAC LAUNCHES PHYSICAL INSPECTION APP, REINFORCES POSITION AS LEADING TECHNICAL ASSET MANAGEMENT PLATFORM

With over three decades of experience and thousands of inspections completed, Avtrac expands its capabilities with innovative technology and proven portfolio-wide solutions.

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avtrac UK Ltd, a global leader in aviation technical asset management, today announced the commercial release of its Avtrac Physical Inspection App, a digital solution designed to standardize and streamline aircraft inspection programs for lessors and operators worldwide.

For more than 33 years, Avtrac has been trusted by aircraft owners, lessors, and operators to safeguard asset value through comprehensive inspection, records, and continuing airworthiness management services. With over thousands of due diligence inspections and asset transitions successfully completed, Avtrac continues to set the standard for independent technical oversight.

The Avtrac Physical Inspection App builds on this legacy, delivering a cost-effective and standardized inspection process aligned with lessor-specific requirements. By capturing inspection data in real time and formatting it for portfolio oversight, the application ensures accuracy, transparency, and efficiency across global fleets.

"Avtrac has always been committed to combining trusted expertise with innovative tools," said John Eichten – Commercial Accounts Director. "The launch of our Physical Inspection App allows us to deliver faster, more consistent inspection results, while providing lessors and operators with greater visibility into the condition of their assets."

Avtrac's leadership is reinforced by its ongoing portfolio-wide inspection program with Aviation Capital Group (ACG), one of the world's leading aircraft operating lessors. The mandate, awarded across multiple jurisdictions, highlights Avtrac's proven ability to scale technical oversight globally while maintaining the precision and compliance standards required by the aviation finance community.

With a global network of more than 200 qualified technical representatives and multi-jurisdictional CAMO approvals, Avtrac provides lessors and operators with turnkey technical services—from due diligence and inspections to repossessions and end-of-lease redeliveries.

As the industry continues to seek cost-effective, technology-driven solutions, Avtrac remains at the forefront of aviation asset management, delivering both innovation and trusted experience.

About AVTRAC

The AVTRAC group of companies, comprised of AVTRAC UK Ltd and AVT AVTRAC AMERICAS LLC, a technical consultancy whose core services include aircraft inspection, lease delivery/redelivery management, and CAMO services on behalf of Lessors, Financiers, and Operators on a global basis has provided exceptional technical support since 1992.

