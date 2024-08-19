Avulux and Eyenavision Introduce Chemistrie Avulux Clips For People Living With Migraine And Light Sensitivity

Partnership between Avulux and Eyenavision offers elevated patient care and accelerated practice growth opportunities for eyecare providers

PITTSBURGH & MIAMI, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Avulux and Eyenavision today launched Chemistrie Avulux, an innovative new on-demand eyeglass clip option for people living with migraine and light sensitivity. The product combines patented, clinically proven Avulux Migraine & Light Sensitivity Lenses with the Chemistrie Lens Layering System, the patented clip-on system that attaches through the use of magnets embedded in the lenses.

Chemistrie Avulux shown on a classic frame style. (CNW Group/Avulux)

"We are excited to partner with Avulux to introduce Chemistrie Avulux," said Joe Zewe, Chief Executive Officer of Eyenavision. "Through the combination of our unique products, eyecare providers can now offer a seamless, on-demand solution for patients who suffer from migraine and light sensitivity. This collaboration underscores Eyenavision's commitment to expanding patient access to lifestyle-enhancing products through our versatile and customizable Chemistrie system."

In addition to being a convenient option for people experiencing migraine and light sensitivity, the new Chemistrie Avulux lens also offers all the light filtration properties that Avulux is known for: blocking up to 97 percent of harmful blue, amber and red lightwaves linked to triggering or worsening migraine attacks, while letting in soothing green light.

Available now through Eyenavision's Chemistrie Certified Lab partners, Chemistrie Avulux will help more eyecare providers (ECPs) expand their scope of practice and offer premium care to patients experiencing migraine.

Migraine, a complex genetic neurological disorder that often includes symptoms such as severe headaches, nausea, sensitivity to light, and visual disturbances, affects nearly 48 million Americans – or as many as one in every five patients in an ECP's practice. For many of these patients, migraine is triggered or worsened by light. "ECPs can play a key role in caring for patients with migraine and light sensitivity," said Dr. Charles Posternack, Chief Executive Officer of Avulux. "We are thrilled to partner with Eyenavision to help ECPs expand their scope of practice and support even more patients with the innovative new Chemistrie Avulux clips."

About Avulux Migraine & Light Sensitivity Lenses

Avulux is the world's only clinically proven lens that blocks the harmful light wavelengths linked to migraine attacks. Up to 90 percent of people with migraine experience light sensitivity during a migraine attack. The Avulux Migraine & Light Sensitivity Lens is patented technology, blocking up to 97 percent of harmful blue, amber and red light while letting in over 70 percent of soothing green light.

The Avulux Migraine & Light Sensitivity Lens is available through eye care providers and optical retailers in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the U.K. Learn more at ecp.avulux.com .

About Eyenavision, Inc.

Based in Pittsburgh, Eyenavision develops innovative products and services to simplify the lives of independent eyecare providers and their patients. Chemistrie, Eyenavision's flagship product, is the best-selling custom eyeglass clip solution fabricated by more than 100 labs and sold through more than 5,000 independent optical retailers across the U.S. and around the world.

Utilizing the patented Chemistrie magnetic lens layering system, eyecare providers can support their patients through a simple, versatile solution. Patients can enhance the comfort, quality and performance of their primary eyewear with the flexibility of multiple click-on lenses with numerous style and functional features. For more information, please visit eyenavision.com.

SOURCE Avulux