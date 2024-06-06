Avulux Welcomes John A. Moran Eye Center To Its Family Of Providers

MIAMI, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Avulux, the innovator behind the world's only clinically proven lens for people living with migraine and light sensitivity, is pleased to welcome the John A. Moran Eye Center to its growing network of eye care providers.

The John A. Moran Eye Center at the University of Utah is the largest ophthalmology clinical care and research facility in the Mountain West, with more than 60 faculty members and 10 satellite clinics. It is also where Avulux technology was born out of research conducted by neuro-ophthalmologists and scientists Dr. Bradley Katz (M.D.) and Dr. Kathleen Digre, (M.D. and former president of the American Headache Society), and Dr. Steve Blair (PhD, University of Utah Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering), together with colleagues and industry partners including Dr. Charles Posternack (M.D.), President & CEO of Avulux.

"Avulux Migraine & Light Sensitivity lenses were built on science, and our collaboration with the Moran Eye Center is critical to ensuring the lenses are evidence-based and clinically proven," said Dr. Posternack. "The academic and scientific research undertaken by Dr. Katz, Dr. Digre, Dr. Blair and others was pivotal in our understanding of the biological foundations of migraine, while industry partners led the innovation of the lens technology behind Avulux. Ongoing collaboration among researchers, academia, and industry is essential for advancing our understanding and ability to address conditions such as light sensitivity and migraine."

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), migraine ranks among the top 20 most disabling medical conditions, with a significant impact on quality of life and productivity. Light sensitivity, also known as photophobia, is one of the most common symptoms experienced by people with migraine. As many as 80%-90% of those with migraine also have light sensitivity.

"It is gratifying to see next-generation optical notch filter lens technology developed and studied at the Moran Eye Center become commercially available to medical and eye care professionals globally," said Dr. Kathleen Digre. "Research has shown the Avulux optical lens blocks the specific wavelengths of light that are most problematic for patients living with migraine."

Avulux offers a comfortable lens that absorbs harmful blue, red and amber lightwaves, while letting in soothing green light. The lens does not distort color perception and is manufactured accurately and consistently.

"After 29 years of practice as a neuro-ophthalmologist and researcher, I have a deep appreciation for the expertise, effort, and persistence it takes to bring a clinical solution to market at scale," said Dr. Bradley Katz. "Dr. Posternack and his team have done an outstanding job of equipping ECPs with a state-of-the-art, clinically proven migraine lens desperately needed by patients living with migraine."

Avulux is now available through more than 200 eye care providers (ECPs) across the United States. As this network continues to grow, Avulux lenses have already made a positive impact on nearly 15,000 individuals experiencing migraine and light sensitivity.

About Avulux Migraine & Light Sensitivity Lenses

Avulux is the world's only clinically proven lens that blocks the harmful light wavelengths linked to migraine attacks. Up to 90 percent of people with migraine experience light sensitivity during a migraine attack. The Avulux Migraine & Light Sensitivity Lens is patented technology, blocking up to 97 percent of harmful blue, amber and red light while letting in over 70 percent of soothing green light.

The Avulux Migraine & Light Sensitivity Lens is available through eye care providers and optical retailers in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the U.K. Learn more at ecp.avulux.com.

