Avulux Welcomes More Than 200 Eye Care Clinics Nationwide to its Authorized Provider Program for Migraine & Light Sensitivity Lenses

Avulux, the innovator behind the world's only clinically proven lens for people living with migraine and light sensitivity, today announced the expansion of its network to include more than 200 eye care providers (ECPs) across the United States. As this network continues to grow, Avulux lenses have already made a positive impact on nearly 15,000 individuals experiencing migraine and light sensitivity.

"The intersection of migraine and light sensitivity is an area where eye care professionals can make a significant difference in their patients' lives," said Dr. Charles Posternack, CEO and Co-Founder of Avulux. "The growing number of ECPs joining our Avulux Authorized Provider program underscores their commitment to addressing photophobia and enhancing patient well-being."

Migraine, a complex genetic neurological disorder marked by symptoms such as recurrent severe headaches, nausea, sensitivity to light, and visual disturbances, affects nearly 48 million Americans. Migraine is as much as four times more prevalent than other conditions commonly managed by ECPs, highlighting the pivotal role ECPs can play in frontline care for patients grappling with the debilitating condition. In addition, migraine impacts women three to four times more frequently than men.

By offering Avulux lenses, expanding practices become a vital resource for patients living with migraine and light sensitivity. Avulux Authorized Providers not only earn the loyalty of existing patients but also attract referrals, engage new patients and set their practice apart by introducing a unique and growing migraine sub-specialty.

"For my practice, adding migraine and light sensitivity as a sub-specialty has been both professionally fulfilling and financially rewarding," said Dr. Julie Helmus, O.D., of Helmus Optometry in Davis, CA, an Avulux Authorized Provider since early 2023. "And for our patients, Avulux has truly been life-changing."

In order to ensure that all eye care providers across the U.S. can easily access these lenses, Avulux is also expanding its lab distribution, focusing on labs that offer superior product quality and customer service. Avulux Migraine & Light Sensitivity lenses are currently distributed through eight labs across the U.S.

Adam Cherry, President of Cherry Optical Lab, said, "As an independent optical lab, we are dedicated to equipping eye care professionals with cutting-edge lens technologies to enhance their competitiveness. We are proud to distribute Avulux and contribute to a world with more Happy Humans through these patented light-filtering lenses."

About Avulux Migraine & Light Sensitivity Lenses

Avulux is the world's only clinically proven lens that blocks the harmful light wavelengths linked to migraine attacks. Up to 90 percent of people with migraine experience light sensitivity during a migraine attack. The Avulux Migraine & Light Sensitivity Lens is patented technology, blocking up to 97 percent of harmful blue, amber and red light while letting in over 70 percent of soothing green light.

The Avulux Migraine & Light Sensitivity Lens is available through eye care providers and optical retailers in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the U.K. Learn more at ecp.avulux.com.

