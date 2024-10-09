AVVA Mobility Opens Series A Round and Pilots with OEMs and Mobility providers

New Leadership from SaaS and Subscription Space to Drive Innovation in the Automotive Industry

DALLAS, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AVVA Mobility, a Dallas-based technology company bringing all-inclusive mobility subscriptions to everyday Americans, today announced the formal opening of its Series A round after successfully completing an initial pilot market launch in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

AVVA Mobility's initial seed funding fueled the development of Drive AVVA where this proof-of-concept mobility subscription offering combines a new vehicle with bundled services such as insurance, extended warranty, and ongoing vehicle maintenance. The success of this pilot informed AVVA Mobility's comprehensive platform, offering enterprise clients tools for efficient program management - from its innovative applicant origination and underwriting processes to fleet management and telematics systems creating a one-of-a-kind consumer experience. This modular, white-label solution enables manufacturers and mobility providers to quickly launch subscription services, expanding their customer base without overhauling existing infrastructure.

Following the successful debut at MOVE America, AVVA Mobility is now in active conversations with several OEMs and mobility providers, exploring potential partnerships and pilot programs.

The leadership team, comprised of Matt Murphy, newly appointed President, previously the COO at Drive AVVA, and Beth Wilson, Chief Product Officer, also previously CPO at Drive AVVA, brings a fresh perspective to the automotive industry, combining deep SaaS and subscription expertise with automotive know-how. With over 25 years of experience in enterprise software and technology consulting, including projects for Fortune 50 clients, the team is uniquely positioned to drive innovation in this space.

"Our platform is a game-changer rapidly gaining recognition as a disruptive force in the automotive industry," said Matt Murphy, President of AVVA Mobility. "We've proven that the unit metrics for subscription-based vehicle access can be profitable while meeting the evolving needs of consumers. We're seeing strong interest from manufacturers and mobility providers eager to tap into this market quickly and efficiently."

The Series A funding will be used to scale the technology and deploy it with OEM and mobility providers, further solidifying AVVA Mobility's position as a leader in the automotive subscription space.

"The automotive industry has shown a clear appetite for innovation," stated Beth Wilson, CPO of AVVA Mobility. "Drawing from my 25+ years of experience in Product Engineering and User Experience, including a decade at Match.com , we've created a platform that allows OEMs and mobility providers to offer flexible, subscription-based services without overhauling their existing infrastructure. The positive response we've received demonstrates the industry's eagerness to expand their customer base and build lasting relationships in an increasingly dynamic market."

"The enthusiastic reception at MOVE America and the subsequent discussions with industry leaders have validated our approach," added Murphy. "We're excited to be at the forefront of this transformation, working closely with OEMs and mobility providers, and powered in part by Deloitte to reshape the future of vehicle access."

About AVVA Mobility:

AVVA Mobility is a technology company bringing all-inclusive mobility subscriptions to everyday Americans. Our innovative platform provides a turnkey solution for manufacturers to offer flexible, subscription-based vehicle access to a broad range of consumers, including those underserved by traditional financing models. By bridging the gap between manufacturers and everyday Americans, AVVA Mobility is driving the future of automotive access, fostering economic growth, and strengthening communities nationwide. AVVA Mobility was founded in 2024, and AVVA Inc. in 2020, headquartered in Dallas, Texas. AVVA Mobility is committed to making reliable, affordable, and debt-free mobility a reality for all Americans. For more information, visit www.avvamobility.com .

