AVVA Mobility Unveils Enterprise Technology Platform Empowering Automotive Companies to Seamlessly Launch Subscription Services

Company to speak at MOVE America conference

DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AVVA Mobility, a Dallas-based automotive technology innovator, today unveiled its platform set to transform how everyday Americans access vehicles. Born from the success of its consumer-facing service, AVVA Mobility is now extending its reach to automotive manufacturers and mobility providers, offering an Enterprise solution that promises to reshape the industry landscape and bring its mission of reliable, affordable, and debt-free mobility a reality for all Americans.

AVVA Mobility's platform seamlessly integrates cutting-edge technology with deep consumer insights, offering a modular, white-label solution that ecosystem partners can tailor to their specific needs. For enterprise clients, this comprehensive subscription solution provides a full suite of tools to manage their programs efficiently, including origination, underwriting, payment processing, insurance and warranty coverage, fleet maintenance, and customer engagement systems. This empowers manufacturers and mobility providers to expand their customer base, build lasting relationships, and innovate without overhauling their existing infrastructure. End-users benefit from an intuitive digital shopping experience, bundled insurance and warranty protection, roadside assistance, convenient at-home maintenance, and an engaging gamified app. The result is a frictionless platform that delivers value to both businesses and consumers, driving the future of automotive access.

"We've created a model that drives financial growth for our partners while delivering unparalleled value to consumers," said Steven David, AVVA Mobility Chief Executive Officer. "It's a win-win scenario: manufacturers expand their reach and build lifetime customer relationships, while millions gain access to reliable transportation, unlocking new economic opportunities for everyday Americans."

"We're not just launching a platform; we're igniting a mobility transformation," said Matt Murphy, AVVA Mobility Chief Operating Officer. "Our all-encompassing solution bridges the gap between manufacturers and an underserved market, enabling flexible, subscription-based vehicle access that aligns with evolving consumer needs. This approach allows manufacturers to innovate and tap into new revenue streams without overhauling their existing processes or losing brand integrity."

The company will be discussing its platform and interviewing potential ecosystem partners at the upcoming MOVE America conference, where Chief Product Officer Beth Wilson will participate in a Deloitte panel— The car as a 'connected hub': Shifting from product to customer experience on September 24th at 3:05pm local time.

For those interested in learning more about AVVA Mobility and its vision for the future of vehicle access, visit www.avvamobility.com .

About AVVA Mobility:

AVVA Mobility is a technology company bringing all-inclusive mobility subscriptions to everyday Americans. Our innovative platform provides a turnkey solution for manufacturers to offer flexible, subscription-based vehicle access to a broad range of consumers, including those underserved by traditional financing models. By bridging the gap between manufacturers and everyday Americans, AVVA Mobility is driving the future of automotive access, fostering economic growth, and strengthening communities across the nation. AVVA Mobility was founded in 2024, and AVVA Inc. in 2020, with both headquartered in Dallas, Texas. AVVA Mobility is committed to making reliable, affordable, and debt-free mobility a reality for all Americans. For more information, visit www.avvamobility.com.

Contact:

[email protected]

Press Center

SOURCE AVVA Mobility