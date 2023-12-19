Avvenire Electric Vehicles Launches Its Innovative All-Electric On Road / Off Road Spiritus Leggera Roadster

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avvenire Electric Vehicles International Corp. is thrilled to announce the launch of its innovative all-electric Spiritus Leggera roadster, a versatile vehicle adept for both on-road and off-road adventures.

"The Leggera seamlessly transitions from on-road to off-road with our patent-pending adjustable suspension and a simple switch of tires. Can be used as a city driver or off-road vehicle" states Aldo Baiocchi, President of Avvenire.

Leggera Available Versions:

  • Sport: Starting at $9,999, this model is designed for city driving, equipped with a single motor and street-legal tires.
  • Deluxe: Starting at $19,999, it offers three motors and is suitable for both on-road and off-road driving.
  • Ultimate: Starting at $29,999, this high-performance version boasts a larger battery, three high torque motors and rapid acceleration from 0 to 60 in 3.2 seconds.

Avvenire has also launched an instagram series related to build and evolution of the Spiritus Leggera on its channel at https://www.instagram.com/avvenire.evs/ and on its YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@avvenireevs.

Alongside this exciting launch, Avvenire is expanding its global reach by seeking dealers and investors worldwide. The company is currently engaged in a Regulation A (REG A) financing campaign, offering shares at an attractive $1.50 each, coupled with a full warrant at $3.25. This unique global opportunity invites investors to contribute to Avvenire's revolutionary electric mobility solutions, starting with a minimum investment of $1,000, and includes exclusive perks for investors.

Explore the Spiritus Leggera at Avvenire.com and join this groundbreaking REG A financing opportunity at avvenire.com/investors.

About Avvenire Electric Vehicles International Corp.
Avvenire Electric Vehicles International Corp. is on a mission to become a global leader in the Electric Vehicle (EV) market by developing the next generation of cutting-edge, cost-effective, and environmentally sustainable transportation solutions for everyday use.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Julian Brown
Corporate Spokesperson
Avvenire Electric Vehicle International Corp.
Phone: 647-799-3528 Email: [email protected]  

SOURCE Avvenire

