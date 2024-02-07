Avvenire Launches the New Tectus Mobility Scooter AWD; The Future of Mobility Scooters Is Here

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avvenire Electric Vehicle Intl. Corp. ("Avvenire") is thrilled to announce the introduction of the Tectus AWD all-season Mobility Scooter, featuring numerous cargo options.

The Tectus mobility scooter boasts a dual-motor setup, all-wheel drive (AWD), and an enclosed cabin with AC and heater, a back-up camera, GPS tracking, cargo options and wireless charging.

The Tectus covere mobility scooter will retail at $6995
The Tectus is a fully enclosed mobility scooter with on-road and off-road capabilities.
With multiple different rear cases choices you can customize the Tectus to fit your needs!
With the aging population being the largest demographic, there's a growing need for year-round transportation. However, mobility scooters have lagged behind other vehicles in terms of innovation over the past two decades. Avvenire is revolutionizing the mobility scooter industry with its cutting-edge Tectus Mobility Scooter.

Now, seniors can comfortably travel in all weather conditions, be it cold, rain, or heat, all without the need to bend to plug in, thanks to its optional wireless charging.

The Tectus mobility scooter is designed for year-round use, offering cargo options that make it perfect for grocery shopping or transporting your furry companions. It could also be used as a last-mile city cargo vehicle. The best part? No insurance or license is required.

According to Sarah Mitchell, a senior analyst at Mobility Market Insights, "The global mobility scooter market has been on an impressive trajectory, it is expected to continue its robust growth, reaching an estimated $7.2 billion by 2025. This growth is driven by the increasing aging population and the rising demand for convenient and eco-friendly personal transportation solutions."

Aldo Baiocchi, President of Avvenire, affirms, "The Tectus, with its advanced design and AWD system, can take you anywhere, anytime. There's nothing quite like it. Now, seniors can travel in style and comfort without the need for traditional charging. The future of mobility scooters is here."

Tectus mobility scooters will come in different versions starting at $6,995 USD. Key Tectus features include AWD capability, lithium batteries for a range of up to 180 kilometers / 110 miles, air conditioning, a heater, GPS tracking, wireless charging, alarm, and much more. For more information, please visit avvenire.com.

About Avvenire Electric Vehicles International Corp. Avvenire Electric Vehicles International Corp. is on a mission to become a global leader in the Electric Vehicle (EV) market by developing the next generation of cutting-edge, cost-effective, and environmentally sustainable transportation solutions for everyday use.

