AVVIKA Redefines the Beverage Landscape Unveiling a Truly Unique Caffeine-Free Energy Drink Experience

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dyverg Brands, LLC, committed to redefining food and beverage categories, is thrilled to announce the official launch of its caffeine-free energy drink - AVVIKA. Designed for those seeking a natural boost without the jitters, crash and negative effects of caffeine, AVVIKA's new beverage promises a fusion of science-backed ingredients, and on-trend flavors. Dyverg Brands is proud to introduce a new era of vitality—one that defies convention, celebrates individuality, and energizes consumers' journey.

Brand Overview: The AVVIKA Difference - Energy Redefined

Dyverg Brands is on a perpetual quest for excellence. The product development team combines science, art, and passion to create beverages that not only taste exceptional but also redefine what energy should feel like. From formulation to flavor, innovation is the compass.

Name Inspired by Divergence: AVVIKA—a Swedish word meaning "to deviate" or "to diverge." It encapsulates Dyverg Brands spirit. Just as life's journey takes unexpected turns, AVVIKA encourages consumers to embrace the unconventional. Be bold. Be different. Be AVVIKA.

Fuel for Individuality: Life isn't a sprint; it's a marathon. AVVIKA gets it. AVVIKA's consumers are not like everyone else, and neither should their energy drink be. AVVIKA provides sustained vitality without jitters. Carefully selected ingredients—each backed by science—deliver a smooth, focused boost. No crashes, no compromises. Just pure, sustainable energy.

Thoughtfully Selected Ingredients

AVVIKA's formulated to be refreshing, hydrating, and set the stage for an unparalleled beverage experience. Ideal for health-conscious professionals & active lifestyle wellness enthusiasts, it promotes gut health and sustained energy release. Whether consumers are hitting the gym or navigating a busy day, AVVIKA is formulated to support energy levels and recovery.

Holden Rouse, chief executive officer – DYVERG Brands, LLC, states "Our commitment to authenticity shines through in our flavors, they create an unforgettable taste experience. Because wellness should never compromise on pleasure. We wanted to formulate a beverage that may support managing stress, enhancing energy, and promoting mental clarity. Ensuring a balanced lift without the caffeine buzz."

AVVIKA has a functional blend of ingredients that may help support:

Sustained Energy

Restorative Properties

Regenerative Benefits

Stress Relief

Muscle Recovery

Muscle Enhancement

Mental Clarity

Cognitive Function

Metabolism Enhancement & Gut Health

The idea behind the blend is to nourish the consumers body from within for sustained vitality throughout the day and sharpen the mind without the caffeine crash.

Flavorful Homage to Iconic Cities

AVVIKA's flavors pay tribute to vibrant cities worldwide.

Los Angeles: LA is the home of stars and stories, a place where creativity and energy merge. AVVIKA embodies this spirit, offering a burst of inspiration with every sip. One of the world's most diverse cities, a true rainbow of cultures. Frozen berry and zesty citrus blend together, evoking the classic nostalgia of Rainbow Sherbet.

Tokyo: In Tokyo, centuries-old traditions gracefully coexist with cutting-edge technology. A city where the ultra-modern meets centuries of tradition, Tokyo is perfectly represented by the tranquility of juicy cherry, paying homage to cherry blossom season, and the exotic yuzu citrus, delivering the vibrant energy you'd expect from this great city. AVVIKA's launch here symbolizes the harmony between natural ingredients and modern nutritional science.

Ingredient Spotlight

KSM 66®- Ashwagandha RiboActiv® D-Ribose AlphaWave® L-Theanine Senactiv® Rosa Roxburghii Fruit & Panax Notoginseng B - Vitamin Blend BioPerine® Black Pepper Extract BacoMind® Bacopa Monnieri Soluble Corn Fiber

"When your brain is clear, your muscle movements become more precise during exercise or any physical activity. When your muscles have ample energy, they perform better which may support muscle endurance and strength. Supporting your body's natural healing processes may aid in muscle repair and recovery. By managing stress, it indirectly supports muscle recovery. Stress reduction is crucial for overall well-being, including muscle health. A well-functioning gut is essential for nutrient absorption, immune function, and overall vitality. Prebiotics encourage the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, promoting overall wellness," said Rouse.

DYVERG Brands, LLC brings a unique blend of science, taste, and innovation to the table:

Doug Resh has held various sales and marketing executive positions, amplifying corporate images and driving sales growth across diverse enterprises. From publicly traded giants to family-owned businesses, he's navigated the competitive food and beverage landscape. He's owned and successfully sold a food brokerage and an import/export business, gaining firsthand experience in the intricacies of the industry. As a key player in a top 10 global flavor manufacturer, he has driven flavor innovation, shaping taste experiences for consumers worldwide. Doug Resh's passion lies in nourishing connections—between brands and consumers, between flavors and memories. His role in AVVIKA's journey is pivotal, infusing it with purpose and authenticity.

Holden Rouse's journey through the food industry has been marked by significant strides in product development. He's led efforts in nutrition, flavors, and spices. Whether it's crafting unique blends or creating amazing flavor profiles, Holden's fusion of science and taste has shaped the future of the industry. From pioneering beverage formulations to redefining sports nutrition, he's a flavor alchemist transforming the beverage landscape. Holden's passion lies in creating memorable taste experiences. He's the mad scientist who turns these ingredients into liquid poetry.

Together, Doug Resh and Holden Rouse have infused AVVIKA with their wisdom, innovation, and commitment to excellence. Their backgrounds in food marketing, flavor trends, and product development have created a beverage that transcends the ordinary—a true celebration of vitality and individuality.

The energy drink market, traditionally associated with a core group of highly engaged younger male consumers, is undergoing a fascinating transformation. Recent data from Innova Market Insights reveals that 83% of women aged 18-34 have consumed energy drinks in the past three months1. This surge in engagement among younger female consumers is a key driver behind the category's robust growth. In fact, it's the younger women who are propelling the rise of category disruptors like AVVIKA.

According to Mintel, nearly half of consumers have made energy drinks a part of their weekly routines, indicating a strong foundation for expanding usage occasions2. Offering innovative flavors, formats, and better-for-you ingredients are attracting both loyal and new consumers.

Doug Resh, chief marketing officer for Dyverg Brands, LLC says "Younger women, discerning and health-conscious, have emerged as pivotal consumers of sugar-free energy drinks. Their preference? Beverages that not only invigorate but also carry strong Better-For-You (BFY) claims. For AVVIKA, this focus on health and wellness isn't just a trend; it's a guiding principle woven into our brand's DNA. As we launch our innovative caffeine free energy drink, we recognize that our marketing strategy must echo this commitment, resonating with the mindful choices of our audience. Taste plays a pivotal role in shaping preferences. As AVVIKA launches, we recognize that flavor isn't just an afterthought-it's the heartbeat of consumer choice."

The dreamer, the athlete striving for peak performance, the innovator shaping dreams into reality. Choose to redefine your energy, rewriting your story.

Join us in celebrating AVVIKA's caffeine-free energy drink—Available now at select retailers and online. Cheers to a refreshing future!

For media inquiries, please contact:

Doug Resh, CMO, [email protected]

About AVVIKA: Our mission is to redefine energy drinks by empowering individuals to embrace their distinct paths while enjoying refreshing, unconventional beverages that nourish both body and soul, leaving a positive impact on people and the planet. AVVIKA is a forward-thinking beverage brand that believes in elevating everyday moments. Learn more at www.drinkavvika.com.

About DYVERG Brands,LLC: DYVERG Brands is committed to offering products that not only taste great, but also promote better-for-you living. We dyverg from industry standards by replacing common ingredients with healthy alternatives that serve the same function, reducing health risks and making it easy for our customers to make healthy choices without sacrificing flavor. Learn more at www.dyvergbrands.co

¹ Innova Market Insights. Category Insider: Revitalizing the Game: Navigating the Global Future Trends of Sports & Energy Beverages – Dec 2023

² 2024 Mintel Group Ltd. - Energy Drinks – US – April 2024

SOURCE Dyverg Brands, LLC