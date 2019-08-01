Avygail Sanchez Joins U.S. Conference of Mayors Steering Committee

CENTREVILLE, Va., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) is proud to announce the appointment of Avygail Sanchez to the Steering Committee, Mayors Business Council to the U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM). The Steering Committee is comprised of 15 active business leaders who advise the USCM's engagement with America's mayors to realize the vision they have set forth for their respective cities. Sanchez is the corporation's first representative on the Steering Committee.

There are more than 145 member companies of the Mayors Business Council. Parsons has been a member of the USCM for more than 20 years and recently became a founding partner of the Mayors Institute on Smart Cities, which aligns with the company's commitment to delivering a better tomorrow through the use of technology to protect and connect municipal and regional infrastructure systems.

"Having worked in local government and understanding the challenges municipalities navigate, I am excited by the opportunity to provide value for the USCM, Parsons, and the smart cities and cybersecurity stakeholder community," said Sanchez, Parsons Vice President and Director of local and state government relations. "For 75 years, Parsons has been a partner to local government, providing and delivering solutions. I am very much looking forward to my three-year term and increased engagement and partnership with the USCM."

During her nearly 15-year industry tenure, Sanchez has developed inclusive community engagement programs and business plans dedicated to mobility policy and critical infrastructure protection. She joined Parsons in 2014 and advises company leadership on strategic state and regional policy issues. Additionally, she serves as the corporate liaison to various stakeholder organizations.

