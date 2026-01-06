AW Education: 50 Rescue Boats, 2M RMB & 2 Hope Schools-Multi-Sector Philanthropy Empowers Youth & Vulnerable Communities

BEIJING, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's society, a company's success is measured not only by its business achievements but also by its commitment to social responsibility. As a leading and influential international education institution, AW Education actively engages in a wide range of public welfare initiatives, guided by its distinctive corporate values, innovative vitality, and strong sense of responsibility. Through concrete actions, the company has charted its own path in fulfilling social responsibility and set a positive example for the international education industry.

AW Education Philanthropy Activities

Caring for Special Groups and Youth: Empowering Growth Through Educational Resources

In November 2025, AW Education collaborated with the Beijing Yitianshi Public Welfare Foundation to visit the Qicai Yangguang Rehabilitation Center in Pinggu District, Beijing, China, delivering heartfelt supplies to children with special needs. During the visit, AW Education staff engaged warmly with the children through games and shared meals. The initiative represented not only material support but also genuine care and encouragement for the children's growth, helping to ignite hope and confidence in their future.

AW Education has also made sustained efforts to support the development of young talent. In November 2024, AW Education's first book, Echoes of Youth — Responsibility and Commitment of Twenty-Two Overseas Students, was published. At the book launch, Mr. Wang Jing, founder and CEO of AW Education, announced that all royalties from the book would be donated to the International Scientific Exchange Foundation of China to support the cultivation and development of scientific and technological talent. This initiative reflects AW Education's firm support for young people contributing to the nation through overseas study and innovation, and injects strong momentum into nurturing youth with global vision and innovative capabilities.

Rooted in Local Communities and Public Welfare: Extending Philanthropy Beyond Education

The value of education extends far beyond the classroom. AW Education's philanthropic efforts also extend into rural communities and emergency livelihood support.

From 2021 to 2022, AW Education participated consecutively in Tencent Charity's "99 Giving Day" campaign and supported the Yao Foundation's "Sports for Development" initiative, donating basketball equipment to two Hope Primary Schools in Shaanxi Province to help children in mountainous areas pursue their sports dreams. Additionally, in partnership with the Future Smile Charitable Foundation, AW Education established the "AW Tomorrow Book House" project. The project focuses on reading as a foundation and promotes the development of reading literacy and comprehensive abilities through book collections and themed activities, creating community-based libraries close to children's homes.

AW Education's ability to respond quickly in emergency situations further demonstrates the warmth and efficiency of its philanthropic actions. In 2021, Henan Province experienced rare and prolonged heavy rainfall, resulting in severe flooding across multiple areas. AW Education promptly donated 50 inflatable rescue boats and organized a series of relief efforts, contributing RMB 2 million to support post-disaster reconstruction and recovery in local schools. In these critical moments, the role of an "education institution" gave way to that of a "responsible contributor," as AW Education delivered tangible support and hope to affected regions, reflecting the company's deep sense of solidarity with society.

Looking ahead, AW Education will continue to uphold its philanthropic mission, exploring and innovating public welfare models across education, talent development, and disaster relief. By brightening more futures through philanthropic action, the company aims to contribute further to social progress and development. Whether rooted domestically or expanding internationally, AW Education remains committed to promoting the spirit of public welfare and demonstrating the social responsibility and commitment of Chinese education brands.

SOURCE AW Education International