A&W IS GIVING ANYONE OVER 100 FREE ROOT BEER FLOATS…FOR LIFE

A&W Restaurants is celebrating its 105th birthday by offering anyone 100 or older free Root Beer Floats for life. Post this

On June 20, 1919, A&W co-founder Roy W. Allen opened his first Root Beer stand in Lodi, California, during a homecoming celebration for WWI veterans. Today, 105 years later, A&W continues to sell the same famous Root Beer made fresh in restaurants around the world and their iconic Root Beer Floats in frosty glass mugs. The brand also continues to support military veterans through its ongoing work with Disabled American Veterans (DAV).

"We love our fans of all ages," said Liz Bazner, VP of Marketing & Innovation for A&W Restaurants, "but there are around 108,000 centenarians in the U.S. that brands overlook. These are people that have been with A&W since the beginning. We wouldn't have survived the last century without them, so we wanted to show our appreciation with something special just for them."

To spread the word about this permanent new promotion, A&W partnered with two centenarians, both of whom are WWII veterans: 104-year-old Hazel Calloway and 100-year-old Glendell Bennett.

Famed 'granfluencer' Baddiewinkle also joins as the official campaign spokesperson. Ninety-five years young and more fabulous than ever, Baddiewinkle has amassed millions of social media followers with her daring personal style and live-life-to-the-fullest attitude.

"I've been a fan of A&W and their Root Beer Floats for my whole life," said Baddiewinkle, "so I think it's super cool that they're showing some love to the Greatest Generation. I'm only 95 so I'm just jelly that I don't qualify yet. But I'm totally gonna do it when I grow up."

To take advantage of the new policy, qualified customers simply need to visit any U.S. A&W franchise location. Identification may be required.

Not quite 100? Customers ages 13 and up can get a free Root Beer Float every year on their birthday, plus more exclusive deals on A&W's All-American Food like Burgers and Cheese Curds, by joining Rooty's Mug Club at awrestaurants.com/100 .

SOURCE A&W Restaurants