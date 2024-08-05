A&W is Giving Away Free Root Beer Floats…If You Can Handle the Weight

The "Float Flex" campaign encourages Americans to prepare their bodies for the roughly 3 pounds 5 ounces of Made Fresh Root Beer and creamy vanilla soft serve in a frosty glass mug that make up the massive A&W Root Beer Float known around the world for over 100 years.

The brand tapped social influencers like Keith Habersberger of The Try Guys to get the word out, and even created a home exercise kit featuring weighted Root Beer Float replicas, headbands, wristbands, and more to help float fans pack on muscle before the big day. A&W will be promoting "Float Flex" content on their own social media channels, as well as with paid social ads targeting existing customers and other fast food fans.

No purchase is necessary. Just a suggested donation to A&W's nonprofit partner DAV ( Disabled American Veterans ). Since the start of the annual promotion, A&W has contributed over $1 million for veteran-related charities.

"A&W's iconic Root Beer Float is without a doubt one of the heaviest drinks in the quick service restaurant industry," said Liz Bazner, VP of Marketing & Innovation at A&W. "It's so heavy that we worried we might be missing out on a whole untapped market of folks that simply can't handle its hugeness. This National Root Beer Float Day, we wanted to get everyone pumped up and ready to enjoy their free float."

Anyone aged 13 and up can get a free Root Beer Float every year on their birthday, plus more exclusive deals on A&W's All-American Food, by joining Rooty's Mug Club at awrestaurants.com/float-flex .

About A&W Restaurants

Founded in 1919, A&W is America's oldest franchised restaurant chain. Known for its All American Food, as well as Root Beer that is made fresh in each restaurant and served in frosty mugs, there are more than 900 A&Ws in the U.S. and Asia. Visit awrestaurants.com and awfranchising.com for more information.

SOURCE A&W Restaurants