AW Properties Global Announces UCC Foreclosure Sale of FF&E from Austin Hotel

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AW Properties Global, through its auction division AuctionWorks, announces an upcoming UCC foreclosure sale of certain personal property of Presidio 183 LLC, a Texas limited liability company. The assets to be sold consist of the furniture, fixtures, and equipment (FF&E) located at 14022 US Highway 183, Austin, TX 78717. The sale does not include real estate. The auction will take place remotely via Zoom on October 7, 2025, at 11:30 AM CST, with a starting credit bid of $100.

This sale includes a wide array of furniture, fixtures, equipment (FF&E), inventory, and business-related assets previously used to operate the Home2 Suites by Hilton in Austin TX, which is located at the same address.

Important Note: This is not a sale of the hotel real estate. This UCC sale is limited to the furniture, fixtures, and equipment (FF&E) and other business personal property located within the hotel. No property showings will be conducted.

Collateral Overview

The assets being sold (the "Collateral") include but are not limited to:

Furniture, fixtures, appliances, and trade equipment

Office, recordkeeping, and hospitality-related equipment

Inventory and supplies used in operations

General intangibles, accounts, contract rights, and intellectual property

Software, digital records, and electronic media

Business documentation including plans, specifications, contracts, and designs

Revenue streams and payment rights associated with hotel operations

Goodwill and other business-related assets

(All as defined within the scope of Article 9 of the Uniform Commercial Code.)

Auction Details

Date/Time: October 7, 2025 , at 11:30 AM CST

, at Location: Remotely via Zoom

Remotely via Zoom Credit Bid: $100

Collateral Location: 14022 US Highway 183, Austin, TX 78717

Bidding Information

Interested parties who intend to bid on the above collateral must contact Secured Party's counsel to receive the Terms of Sale and bidding instructions.

Attention: Jason Billick

Firm: Almanza, Blackburn, Dickie & Mitchell, LLP

Address: 2301 S. Capital of Texas Highway, Building H, Austin, TX 78746

Phone: 512-474-9486

Email: [email protected]

Upon execution of a standard confidentiality and non-disclosure agreement, additional documentation and information will be provided.

Also Coming Soon: Back on the Market in Massachusetts

In addition to this FF&E sale, AW Properties Global will also be conducting UCC foreclosure sales for two high-value residential properties in Massachusetts on October 3, 2025, including:

A 3BR, 2.1BA Colonial in Arlington, MA , appraised at over $1.5M

, appraised at over A 5BR, 5.1BA estate in Carlisle, MA , offering an exceptional renovation opportunity

These UCC sales involve 100% membership interests in the LLCs that hold title to the real estate. More information is available at auctions.awproperties.com .

"We continue to see strong investor interest in UCC sales for real estate, personal property and other business assets," said Diana Peterson, CEO of AW Properties Global. "From Massachusetts homes to Texas hotel FF&E, UCC foreclosure sales provide streamlined, strategic opportunities for investors and lenders alike."

About AW Properties Global



AW Properties Global and AuctionWorks, its auction division and online marketplace, are headquartered in Northbrook, IL. The AW Properties Global team is a sophisticated and dynamic group of seasoned brokerage and auction professionals including attorneys, MBAs, and CPAs who consult with their clients to help them reduce costs and maximize value across a portfolio or on an individual asset basis. Committed to client satisfaction and excellence in real estate consulting, investment sales, brokerage, and auctions, the AW Properties Global team seamlessly merges local market expertise with extensive global reach. The AW Properties Global team provides premier commercial and residential real estate consulting, brokerage, and auction services across all regions, complemented by equipment liquidation services, sales of going concern businesses, and lease restructuring services. Specializing in dispositions of real estate and real estate with a business and/or equipment, the AW Properties Global platform includes investment sales, accelerated sales, online auction sales, sealed bid sales, bulk/portfolio sales, sale leasebacks, UCC foreclosure sales, and bankruptcy/363 sales. For more information, visit awproperties.com.

To learn more, visit: www.awproperties.com or auctions.awproperties.com

