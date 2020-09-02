AW Properties Global Upcoming Auction of Nuclear Grade Equipment From the Canceled MOX Project

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AW Properties Global, awarded the subcontract to sell approximately 450,000 brand new, nuclear grade equipment assets from the cancelled MOX Project, announces the third auction sale of these assets. AW Properties Global is a leading provider of real estate consulting, brokerage and auction services as well as equipment liquidation services through its online marketplace, AuctionWorks. AW Properties Global has partnered with Liquidity Services and PPL Group to auction the assets from the Savannah River Site that are currently located at a property storage location in Barnwell, SC. The assets are the highest nuclear grade available and include generators, copper cable, variable frequency drives, air conditioning units, and compressors. They can easily be re-purposed for general manufacturing use.

The third of several sales events on AllSurplus.com is currently open for bidding through Sept. 10, 2020 and multiple assets are also available for buyers to make an offer in lieu of an auction event. "This auction and make an offer event is a rare opportunity to acquire brand new equipment that is top nuclear grade," said Diana Peterson, President and CEO of AW Properties Global. "Because they are in their original packaging, these assets can be easily removed with no decommissioning required."

Interested buyers can view all assets on www.awproperties.com and AllSurplus.com. For further questions, please contact buyer support at +1-800-665-1042 or [email protected].

AW Properties Global and AuctionWorks (our online auction marketplace), offers a full suite of best in class real estate consulting, brokerage and auction services. In conjunction with its strategic partners, AW Properties Global also provides its clients equipment appraisal, sales and auction services. Our sophisticated professionals offer our clients creative, strategic solutions that maximize value and reduce cost. A certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) and 100% Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB), AW Properties Global often acts as a strategic, corporate partner and/or government contractor to provide real estate sales, auction, leasing, restructuring/workout, receivership and interim property management services as well as equipment appraisal, sales and auction services, both nationwide and internationally.

